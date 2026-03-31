From a skatepark and Primark to Yas Waterworld expansion, the UAE's new openings push forward amid conflict

When Primark opened its doors at Dubai Mall last week, the queue stretched so far it hit a T-junction and doubled back on itself. Hundreds of shoppers lined up – undeterred by continuing Iranian attacks on the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld on Yas Island announced the park's completed expansion, with 11 new slides and attractions set to welcome guests from April 4. Seemingly unconnected, both of these events signal a deeper message: that, across the country, businesses and entrepreneurs refuse to slow down.

This is not only the case with global retail giants and theme parks, but also small, community-driven founders who perhaps have the most to lose. Despite the conflict, a wave of lifestyle concepts – restaurants, skateparks, independent shops – have pressed ahead with launches they have spent months, and in some cases years, preparing for. And while no one denies it has been challenging, a belief in community spirit has driven people to take the plunge.

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‘A grand closing’

Maysam Faraj, co-founder of Gooder Skatepark in Alserkal Avenue, launched his venue the day the attacks started. “Our grand opening turned into a grand closing,” he tells The National. “We learnt we weren't emotionally ready to open back up immediately. The war, the news, our concern for friends in the region was too much to handle.”

When the park reopened a few days later, it was with a sense of purpose. “After taking some time to process these feelings, we felt the community needed our space,” he says.

Gooder is a skatepark, cafe and co-working hub. Photo: Gooder Info

“Skaters needed an outlet and escape, people needed to hang and work around other like-minded people and parents needed a distraction for their kids in the form of skate lessons. Our space does that. It is for the community. It became our duty even more so than before.”

Footfall has not recovered, but those who visit are grateful, says Faraj. “It was never about the numbers, but about the experiences and moments we get to share with people.”

‘The show must go on’

Luma Maklouf is similarly community-minded. The co-founder of Maiz Tacos and Good Burger is opening a new restaurant in Damac Mall in the next week or two, pending final paperwork approval.

Good Burger was never supposed to be a restaurant. Maklouf and her husband launched it as a cloud kitchen during the pandemic – a homegrown, delivery-only concept that grew into one of the UAE's most talked-about burger businesses. When Damac approached them about opening a dine-in space, they signed, fitted out ahead of schedule and set a launch date. Then the attacks began.

Luma Maklouf and her husband Haider are the owner-operators of Maiz Tacos and Good Burger. Photo: Good Burger Info

The opening was supposed to happen a few weeks ago, she explains, “but because of everything, it's been delayed”. Gas approvals were stalled, furniture ordered from Greece has sat in Jebel Ali waiting for clearance, and her meat supplier has faced a stock squeeze as larger operators scoop up inventory.

Yet her response has been to push forward. “The show must go on,” Maklouf says, adding that they had put significant investment into the fit-out and rent for the next year. “It needs to get going. I'm a hustler from Chicago. I'm a Palestinian. Do you think this situation scares me? We opened in Covid. That resilience is instilled in us.”

‘A calculated decision’

In Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Al Mubarak, founder of Aptitude, Slice45 and ARC, opened his new pizza restaurant in Khalidiya on Friday. It is the culmination of a project that had been delayed for the best part of a year owing to contractor issues.

A new branch of Slice45 has opened in Abu Dhabi's Khalidiyah neighbourhood. Photo: Slice45 Info

His decision to open regardless came down to three factors: trust in the UAE government’s response to the situation; the loyal community the brand has built; and financial reality. “We've made significant investments and continue to carry ongoing expenses, and we haven't been operational for some time. At a certain point, it becomes necessary to move forward, generate cash flow and sustain the business. It was a calculated decision, balancing optimism, trust in the environment and financial responsibility.”

The past few days, Al Mubarak says, have been validating and comes down to the community Slice45 had already built. “Every timing comes with its own challenges and opportunities. What matters more is the product, the experience and the connection with your customers. We believe that if you build something strong and authentic, people will come regardless of timing – and we're already seeing that reflected in the response.

“Seeing the restaurant come to life, with familiar faces walking in and continuing to support us, has been incredibly meaningful and is something we truly value.”

Maklouf, who has been buoyed by a particularly positive few days at Maiz Tacos, also believes in the power of community. There’s never a right time to open, so having a loyal following behind you, she argues, is the only real safety net. “Brands that are embedded in the community are never going to leave,” she says. “We’re going to show up for the community and they’re going to show up for us. That's the way it has to be.”