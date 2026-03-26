Primark opens in Dubai: What is on offer and how much does it cost?

Play UAE retail sector gets a boost as Primark opens in Dubai Mall Play 02:08

Primark opened the doors of its 7,000-square-metre store at 10am in Dubai Mall today. This marks the low-cost Irish retailer's first foray into the UAE. After endless speculation, we got a glimpse at what's on offer and the price range for this market.

With more than 350,000 items for sale, 42 tills, numerous self-checkout counters and more than 600 staff members, the new store is the culmination of 18 months of meticulous planning. Despite difficult shipping logistics caused by the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran, the shop opened with fully stocked shelves, much to the delight of the sizeable crowd.

How much do pieces cost at Primark Dubai?

The ethos behind Primark – and Penney's, the Irish original – is simple. Rather than gimmicks and endless discounting, Primark instead offers low prices from the beginning, hoping to appeal to those with an eye for a bargain. This means stock tends to move quickly and the same items are often unavailable once they've sold out.

Men's shirts start from Dh55 at Primark Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

In the UAE, this translates to a men's T-shirt retailing for Dh55 and a pair of jeans for Dh95. Prices are even lower for womenswear, with T-shirts for Dh15, dresses for Dh50, skinny jeans for Dh40, jogging bottoms for Dh40 and a pyjama set for Dh75. Pyjamas have proven to be a best-seller in Primark Kuwait, with the entire section selling out in six hours when the shop opened in October 2025.

Handbags start at Dh60, there is a lace jacket for Dh80, women's sandals for Dh32 and pastel trainers for Dh70. Beauty products start at just Dh5, while a furry monster bag charms costs Dh27.

Primark stocks sport and sleepwear. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

For children, a casual top and short set costs Dh50, while a smarter trouser and braces look is priced at Dh85. Children's Croc-style shoes are for Dh32.

Primark also has homeware pieces, such as fluffy throws and faux houseplants starting from Dh11.