What to expect when Primark opens in Dubai this month, from products to prices

Primark is officially opening its first store in the UAE this month.

The Irish low-cost high street company is throwing open the doors to its first store in the country on Thursday, March 26, at 10am in Dubai Mall.

It will be followed by another store in Mirdif City Centre by the end of April and a third at Mall of the Emirates in late May.

Primark's arrival in the UAE comes after the opening of a store in Kuwait in October. It was the company's first space in the region. Branches have also been announced for Qatar and Bahrain by the end of 2026.

Eoin Tonge, Primark's interim chief executive, said: “It’s been amazing to see the reaction to the opening of our very first store in Kuwait, which shows the potential of our brand in the Middle East.

“We are now delighted to announce the expansion of our franchise partnership with Alshaya Group with five stores due to open in 2026 in UAE, Bahrain and Qatar – beginning with Dubai Mall in March.”

My Chemical Romance graphic T-shirts being sold online at Primark. Photo: Primark Info

What began as a shop called Penney's in Dublin in 1969 has since grown to more than 470 stores in 18 countries. Primark is famous for offering budget men's and women's clothing, plus children's wear, accessories, beauty and home goods.

With the new space about to open, shoppers can look forward to a similar wide range of pieces.

What to expect and how much will it cost?

Enchanted Orchid scented candle available at Primark. Photo: Primark Info

Dubai shoppers can expect a large store. The Kuwait shop occupies more than 5,570 square metres, across two floors.

Opening day is expected to be busy. Thankfully, Dubai Mall has plenty of parking, and can be reached via the metro.

As for what will be on the shelves and how much products will cost, Primark and its local partner, the Alshaya Group, are tight-lipped. Given that every country has its own rules about tariffs, taxes and shipping costs, prices are expected to be different to the UK.

A quick comparison between pricing in Kuwait, the UK and the US might give an idea of what to expect in the UAE.

Women's barrel leg trousers, available at Primark. Photo Primark Info

Primark prices are lowest in Ireland – where the brand originates- and the UK, with prices a little higher elsewhere.

A pair of women's casual barrel leg trousers, for example, is sold online in Kuwait for KWD7 (Dh92), on the UK page for £16 (Dh79) and on the US page for $25 (Dh84).

A men's graphic My Chemical Romance T-shirt, costs KWD6 (Dh72) on the Kuwait site and $22 (Dh81) on the US version.

Winnie the Pooh three-piece new born starter set, at Primark. Photo: Primark Info

For children, a three-piece Winnie the Pooh newborn starter set that includes pyjamas, a onesie and a bib, is priced on the Kuwaiti site at KWD2.6, reduced from KWD5 (Dh31 and Dh60 respectively), but £10 (Dh49) on the UK page.

In homeware, the Enchanted Orchid scented candle costs KWD2.6 (Dh31) in Kuwait, £6 (Dh30) in the UK, and $10 (Dh37) in the US.