'Thrilled' resident reveals how he appeared in video with President Sheikh Mohamed at Dubai Mall

When UAE President Sheikh Mohamed walked through Dubai Mall greeting shoppers earlier this week it was widely seen as a sign of resilience that resonated across the nation.

For one shopper at the mall it was all the more special as he ended up not only meeting the head of state but also appearing in a video with Sheikh Mohamed that was widely shared across social media.

“I was live-streaming when I saw the leader coming from a distance and couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Maclean George from Ghana, who works as a cleaner.

“I love Dubai and like to do videos of iconic landmarks like downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa and how it was built.”

Sheikh Mohamed walked through the mall with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

“I was very happy, so I took the elevator and walked towards him and found myself in front of the UAE President,” Mr George added.

“I started recording a video and was thrilled as I’m speaking with my idol. I learnt a lot from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

“The moment I saw him I felt very safe. I’m still enjoying this great moment which I will never forget. It is a great story to tell my friends and my future children and grandson.”

Sheikh Mohamed and his companions had coffee at about 9pm in the mall, shortly after breaking their fast at iftar. The President's appearance at the mall, after air strikes by Iran, was widely seen as a wise move from a leader offering reassurance at a time of great fear.

“Sheikh Mohamed raised the bar and made all of us feel safe. You have to admire their thinking. A group of high-level leaders walking in the busiest shopping mall, that’s unbelievable!” Mr George added.

“I feel blessed to shake hands with the President. Imagine, I shook the hand of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed … That is a great feeling when I’m thinking about it.”