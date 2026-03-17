Dubai's Global Village, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah will not host Eid fireworks

Global Village and the World of Riverland in Dubai will not put on fireworks displays during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, predicted to begin on March 20, following government directives.

Authorities in Sharjah, plus Al Hamra and Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah have also confirmed to The National that there are no Eid Al Fitr fireworks scheduled.

Several leisure and entertainment venues remain closed because of the strikes between Israel, the US and Iran, as authorities continue to monitor developments across the region.

Along with the open-air Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts and Ain Dubai are closed until further notice. Operators say they are continuing to review the situation and will share updates when it is safe to resume activities.

Fireworks shows are popular during Eid Al Fitr, with destinations across the UAE often hosting them as part of wider family-friendly celebrations and extended holiday programming. This year, however, venues are taking a more cautious approach.

The National has also contacted operators for Yas Bay Waterfront and Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi about their Eid plans.