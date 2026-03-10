How WhatsApp groups help communities in the UAE stay connected in tough times

WhatsApp groups are delivering a lifeline to residents as the UAE faces up to an unprecedented attack from Iran, but the public have been urged to be vigilant over the scourge of fake news and misinformation.

A vast network of messaging communities – typically used to discuss neighbourhood news and events – have served as a platform to not only share official updates on the unfolding crisis but to offer a helping hand to those in need and bring people together in uncertain times.

Ananda Shakespeare, who runs a WhatsApp group for the UAE’s media community, with more than 750 members, said it is a “privilege”.

“We worked over the weekend and during attacks to try to retain a sense of calm and to only share verified information from reliable sources,” she told The National.

It has been a challenge, especially in the beginning, as Ms Shakespeare said she’s had to work overtime to ensure that only verified information is getting through.

This has included introducing new measures, such as turning comments off overnight “for the sake of everyone’s mental health”.

Overall, however, she’s found the community and other WhatsApp groups she’s part of to be beneficial at this time. “Everyone craves human connection at a time of crisis,” she said.

Ananda Shakespeare runs a WhatsApp group for over 750 members. Photo: Shakespeare Communications Info

She hopes her group provides mental health support in an “extremely hard-working profession”, even if that’s only to generate a sense of community.

“It’s been wonderful to see how our members are always there for each other – and we’ve seen offers of food, accommodation, mental health workshops, trauma packs and meditation already.

“A crisis certainly brings people together, and I think in the UAE we see work colleagues becoming close friends, and close friends are like family.”

Victoria McKeown, a neurodiversity specialist, has also found her groups to be a place of genuine connection over recent days.

“What I’ve found is that from all the WhatsApp groups that I am part of, even some of them that have gone a bit kind of crazy at times, is that generally people are really, really benefiting from being part of those communities.”

She’s told anyone who’s struggling to reach out to her at this time and found a “surprising” number of people have done so via WhatsApp chat.

“I've had quite a long chat with some of them, and they're just looking for general reassurance and somebody to connect with … I think most people who are connecting with me already have existing high anxiety, or generalised anxiety, or in very difficult positions at home, and this is just pushing them over the edge.”

Spreading unnecessary panic

Left unchecked by administrators, however, WhatsApp groups can result in unnecessary stress, said Dubai resident Sara Loch.

“It’s causing panic in this situation,” she told The National. “It has made a sense of community for people, but then after a while, it’s too many people with too many views. People want you to start catering to them. For example, people are asking others not to discuss certain things as it gives them anxiety, but different people deal with stuff differently.”

Noreen, an Irish Dubai resident who’s part of about 20 WhatsApp groups, has found some more helpful than others. “I have found the Irish community to be incredibly involved and supportive,” she said. She’s also part of a neurodivergent community and a work WhatsApp group, which she said has been “amazing”.

“The work group and friends group have been helping,” she said. “I feel there was a lot of anxiety and we managed to level that out together. The friends group has started the memes … I find it beneficial to go on as normal and almost make fun, which is not everyone’s humour I understand so I choose my audience.

“We need to remember to be there for each other, but also to wait and see what happens rather than speculating and panicking. Don’t freak out, trust the authorities, trust your embassy and stay connected with your friends here.”