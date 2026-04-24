A visit to the Las Vegas Sphere shows what's in store for Abu Dhabi

Early morning in Las Vegas, before crowds of tourists head out on to the Strip, the Sphere sometimes looks you straight in the eye.

A giant yellow emoji, more than 150 metres wide, blinks and smirks over the city’s skyline.

It’s impossible to ignore. The building, said to be large enough to contain the entire Statue of Liberty, is wrapped in a vast LED canvas that turns architecture into animation.

Now, that same idea is heading to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE capital is building its own version of the 20,000-capacity entertainment venue, which will host immersive experiences that blur the line between infrastructure, technology and art.

While an opening date and location have yet to be confirmed, Sphere Abu Dhabi could be one of the most advanced entertainment venues ever built.

In Las Vegas, where the first iteration opened in 2023, the Sphere has quickly become a landmark. At $2.3 billion, it delivers visuals at a staggering 16K resolution, while inside, audiences are surrounded by a curved display.

U2's Achtung Baby Live concert at the Sphere on September 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: imageSPACE / Sipa USA Info

Bands including U2, Phish and the Backstreet Boys have already staged performances at Sphere, and a 4D reimagining of The Wizard of Oz is now showing.

The structure's vast, bright exterior has also been used for one-off events and announcements, including one marking the opening of the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi.

For Glenn Nowak, a Las Vegas-based architect who has visited the venue many times, the appeal goes far beyond its headline technology.

“The scale of the Sphere is unparalleled,” Mr Nowak tells The National. “It has some of the most advanced technologies. The equipment for performing arts makes every performance that you go to see really awe-inspiring.”

But it’s not just about size. Mr Nowak, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who brings his students to shows at Sphere as part of a learning experience, says the venue fundamentally changes how audiences connect with live performance.

Architect Glenn Nowak has made many visits to the Sphere in Las Vegas. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

“It does that through an engagement with all of your senses,” he explains. “Haptics built into the chairs so you can hear the rumblings of atmospherics, wind, moisture, and then the visuals are such that they encompass your entire field of vision.”

The result, Mr Nowak says, is close to total immersion. “It’s almost sensory overload, but because everything is so synchronised, it works.”

That immersion is already changing how artists approach their craft. Instead of performing to a stage and a crowd, musicians and creators are designing experiences that wrap around audiences entirely.

“The stories that are being told by the artists … can be more comprehensive, more immersive,” Mr Nowak says. “All of the elements of performance art are enhanced by every little detail of the architecture.”

People look over a display of 15-metre legs and 6.7-metre ruby shoes promoting the Wizard of Oz at Sphere movie, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reuters Info

Abu Dhabi, in his view, is a natural next step.

“I think Abu Dhabi checks all of the boxes,” he says of its status as a cultural and economic centre. “I imagine the kind of experiences that are afforded by the Sphere are going to be in demand in every city.”

Its construction also arrives at a moment of rapid growth in what Mr Nowak calls the “fun economy”, a global surge in spending on entertainment, tourism and experiences.

In Abu Dhabi, where large-scale projects such as the Saadiyat Cultural District and Etihad Rail continue to be developed, the Sphere could become a defining symbol.

Officials have already framed it that way. The venue is expected to host events ranging from concerts to storytelling productions, aligning with a broader strategy to position the emirate as a centre for culture and innovation.

“By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like the Sphere, we’re not only elevating our global profile, but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings,” says Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi.

And while the Las Vegas Sphere set the benchmark, Abu Dhabi’s version may go further.

“There are lessons learnt in every project,” Mr Nowak says. “The next one is probably going to have a lot of the kinks worked out … I’m really excited for the shows in the new facility. I think they’re going to be surprisingly even better.”