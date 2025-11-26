Dinosaurs take over Sphere Vegas to mark Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opening

Sphere Vegas has marked the opening of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi with a display featuring dinosaurs found in Saadiyat Culture District's latest landmark.
The highly anticipated museum, which takes visitors on a journey through time and space, opened on Saturday. Sphere Vegas’s tribute is especially fitting, as its second venue is set to be built in the UAE capital. The 20,000-capacity entertainment venue, which opened in Las Vegas in 2023, is famed for its 16K resolution wraparound screens.
While an opening date or location for Sphere Abu Dhabi are yet to be revealed, officials said in August that the preconstruction phase was in its final stage.
Spanning more than 35,000 square metres, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi chronicles several eras of natural history with a focus on the Arabian region. The cultural attraction will take visitors on a journey through time, from the formation of the universe and the solar system to the evolution of life on Earth, the age of dinosaurs and the extensive biodiversity of the present day.
Star attractions include the 11.7-metre-tall fossilised skeleton of Stan, the Tyrannosaurus rex; a seven-billion-year-old meteorite; and a recreation of Abu Dhabi from seven million years ago.
Its opening ceremony on November 21 was attended by UAE leaders, dignitaries as well as Bollywood and international celebrities including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as well as Indian actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
The Khans, two of the biggest Bollywood stars, also spent time touring the museum's collections and exhibits along with guests.
"This is mind-blowing," Shah Rukh Khan said in a video of the tour posted by Visit Abu Dhabi.
"This is the real Jurassic Park," Salman Khan adds.
Other international celebrities at the event included TV presenter Steve Harvey; Adam Savage, host of the science TV show MythBusters; and Jurassic World stars David Iacono and Audrina Miranda. Joining them were music producer and entrepreneur Swizz Beatz; and actors Ron Perlman and Giancarlo Esposito.
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Lamsa
Founder: Badr Ward
Launched: 2014
Employees: 60
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: EdTech
Funding to date: $15 million
Timeline
2012-2015
The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East
May 2017
The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts
September 2021
Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act
October 2021
Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence
December 2024
Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group
May 2025
The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan
July 2025
The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan
August 2025
Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision
October 2025
Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange
November 2025
180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE
SPECS
Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo
Power: 630hp
Torque: 850Nm
Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic
Price: From Dh599,000
On sale: Now
Brief scores:
Huesca 0
Real Madrid 1
Bale 8'
The President's Cake
Director: Hasan Hadi
Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem
Rating: 4/5
Recent winners
2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia)
2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France)
2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania)
2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico)
2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil)
2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil)
2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia)
2011 Maria Farah (Canada)
2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait)
2013 Layla Yarak (Australia)
2014 Lia Saad (UAE)
2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia)
2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela)
2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast)
2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)
White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen
Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide
Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content
Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land
Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour
The biog
Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi
Favourite TV show: That 70s Show
Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving
Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can
Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home
Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big