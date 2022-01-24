'Breaking Bad' star Giancarlo Esposito is coming to Middle East Film and Comic Con

Actor Giancarlo Esposito is the latest famous face set to appear at this year’s Middle East Film and Comic Con.

The event will run over three days from March 4 to 6 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. It's the first time the festival is taking place in the capital.

Now in its 10th year, past events have featured meet-and-greets as well as talks and panels with international film and television stars.

Esposito is best known for his role as Gustavo "Gus" Fring in the award-winning TV show Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul. He’s been nominated for three Emmys in both shows for his portrayal as the crime kingpin.

He is also known for playing Moff Gideon in the Disney+ Star Wars’ spin-off The Mandalorian, as well as Jorge in the action franchise The Maze Runner. His other notable works include appearing in the Amazon Prime series The Boys, narrating the popular Netflix show Dear White People and starring in The Get Down.

Last week, it was announced that Jon Bernthal and Michael Rooker, former stars of The Walking Dead, would also be appearing at MEFCC.

Jon Bernthal and Michael Rooker. Getty Images; Reuters

Bernthal was part of the original cast of The Walking Dead, playing Shane Walsh, but also achieved further prominence as Frank Castle/the Punisher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role in the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil. He has also appeared in Fury, Ford v Ferrari and Baby Driver.

Rooker was in The Walking Dead as Daryl Dixon’s brother Merle. He’s also appeared as Yondu Udonta in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, as well as in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

They will be joining Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel and voice actor Charles Martinet, who have both already been confirmed as guests, at the festival.

This year's MEFCC will offer 25 exclusive Super VIP tickets that are priced at Dh2,500. The limited-edition pass will give visitors VIP access to all three days of the event, as well as complimentary meet-and-greet sessions with all the celebrities, a swag bag and fast-track entry.

In addition, those who purchase the tickets can expect one-hour exclusive access on the Friday, before doors open to the public at 2pm.

More information is at www.mefcc.com