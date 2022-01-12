The television shows renewed and ending in 2022: 'Emily in Paris' to 'The Walking Dead'

This week, it was announced that a few television shows had been renewed for further seasons, including Grey's Anatomy, which has been on the air since 2005. Other shows to be prolonged include Netflix's Emily in Paris and The Morning Show on Apple TV+. While it's good news for fans of those programmes, there are also a number of big hit series coming to an end this year.

Here's a look at what titles have been given extra life and which ones are coming to an end.

TV shows that have been renewed in 2022:

'Emily in Paris'

The divisive Netflix show has been renewed for two more seasons. The show follows an ambitious 20-something named Emily (Lily Collins) who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris after her company acquires a French luxury marketing firm. In the first season, she was adjusting to this new, exciting life while the second season, which was released on December 22, focuses on how she’s more entrenched in it but still struggles with French idiosyncrasies.

'Grey’s Anatomy'

The long-running US medical drama has been renewed for its 19th season and Ellen Pompeo will return as titular character Dr Meredith Grey. Original stars Chandra Wilson (Dr Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr (Dr Richard Webber) will also be back. Over the years, many of the main cast have departed with characters either being killed off or seeing another type of exit from the show. The drama series focuses on the personal and professional lives of surgical interns and their mentors at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

'The Morning Show'

The first Apple TV+ original series has been renewed for season three despite originally being commissioned for only two. It was announced that the third season would add Charlotte Stoudt as the new showrunner. The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as rival daytime TV presenters and centres around their characters as they navigate their way through the cut-throat world of morning news.

TV shows that are ending in 2022:

'black-ish'

The American sitcom is coming to an end after eight seasons. The show focuses on an upper middle-class African-American family living in Los Angeles. It centres around advertising exec Andre Johnson and his doctor wife, Rainbow, their five children and their extended family members, as they deal with cultural, personal and socioeconomic issues.

'The Walking Dead'

The long-running series, which follows a group of people trying to survive after the onset of a worldwide zombie apocalypse, began in 2010. The final season will wrap up with 24 episodes in season 11. Returning cast members include Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol, who have been with the show since the first season. Fans are curious as to how it will all end: will a cure to the zombie virus be found? Will they learn to live in harmony in this new world?

'Better Call Saul'

The spin-off prequel stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, an earnest lawyer and former con artist. Over the course of the series, he's shown turning into a greedy criminal defence lawyer known as Saul Goodman, who viewers first met in Breaking Bad. The final season will feature 13 episodes, split into two parts, although a release date has yet to be announced. Showrunner Peter Gould said Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan was brought to the writer's room for a good chunk of the season to help put together a satisfying finale.

'Killing Eve'

The popular BBC America spy drama, starring Sandra Oh as MI5 and MI6 agent Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as international assassin Villanelle, is coming to an end with its fourth season, which will consist of eight episodes. While a trailer has yet to be released, the synopsis says: “This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”

'Ozark'

In the fourth season of the Netflix original, the stellar main cast returns with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner and Felix Solis all reprising their roles. It will be split into two parts, with seven episodes each.

The final season picks up right where season three finished, with Marty and his wife witnessing cartel lawyer Helen Pierce getting shot and killed at the hands of cartel boss Omar Navarro. However, that isn't the only problem they have: the couple are now even more tied to Navarro and Marty's right-hand woman Ruth Langmore (Garner) has turned against them and is now working for their rival Darlene Snell.

'Grace and Frankie'

The Netflix Original show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters. Grace (Fonda), an uptight former cosmetics mogul, and Frankie (Tomlin), an amateur artist, are thrown together when their husbands leave them for each other. The divorcees, who do not get on at first, soon develop a delightful friendship that stands the test of time. It's hilarious in parts, emotional in others, and overall it's a story that transcends generational boundaries. The seventh season was split into two parts, with the remaining 12 episodes set to be shown in 2022.