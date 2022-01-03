'Ozark' season 4, part 1: release date, cast and plot

It’s the beginning of the end for the Emmy award-winning Netflix series Ozark. After almost two years since the third season was released, fans will finally learn how the Byrdes’ story ends, with its final season set to be released. While the previous three seasons contained 10 episodes each, the fourth will have 14 episodes.

"We're so happy Netflix recognised the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," said showrunner Chris Mundy. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us – both onscreen and off – so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Here’s everything you need to know about the coming season:

When will 'Ozark' season 4, part 1 be released?

The first part of season four will come out on Netflix globally on Friday, January 21 and contain seven episodes. The second part has yet to get a release date.

Who's in the cast of ‘Ozark’ season 4?

Julia Garner and Jason Bateman return for the final season of 'Ozark'. Photo: Netflix

The stellar main cast returns with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner and Felix Solis all reprising their roles.

There are some new additions to the cast including Bruce Davison as retired Illinois senator Randall Schafer, Alfonso Herrera as Javi, a member of the Navarro cartel, Veronica Falcon as Omar Navarro's sister Camila and Ali Stroker as Charles-Ann.

There are also cast members who will not be returning because their characters died in the previous season, including Janet McTeer as cartel lawyer Helen Pierce, Tom Pelphrey as Wendy’s brother Ben and Marylouise Burke as therapist Sue Shelby.

What is 'Ozark' about?

The Netflix Original tells the story of Marty Byrde (Bateman), a talented financial adviser who gets roped into laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. He drags his wife, Wendy (Linney), and their two children, Charlotte (Hublitz) and Jonah (Gaertner), from Chicago to the Ozarks in Missouri, where they open a casino.

Season four picks up right where season three finished, with Marty and Wendy witnessing Pierce getting shot and killed at the hands of Navarro. However, that isn't the only problem they have: the couple are now even more tied to the cartel boss and Marty's right-hand woman Ruth Langmore (Garner) has turned against them and is now working for Darlene Snell.

In September, Netflix offered fans an early first look at the new season. Watch the clip here: