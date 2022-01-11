'Killing Eve' season 4: release date, cast and plot

Hit show Killing Eve is returning for its fourth and final series in 2022.

The popular BBC America spy drama, starring Sandra Oh as MI5 and MI6 agent Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as international assassin Villanelle, was renewed for its fourth series in January 2020, before the third had even aired.

Like series one to three, the fourth season will have eight episodes. Each season has been lead by a different head writer. The first had Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the second had Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell and Fear the Walking Dead's Suzanne Heathcote for the third.

Season four has been helmed by Sex Education writer Laura Neal.

When will season 4 be released?

Killing Eve is set to premiere on February 20 for AMC+ subscribers in the US. The show will then have its wider release on February 27, when two episodes will be available to watch on BBC, BBC America and OSN Streaming. Episodes will then be released weekly.

Who's in the cast of 'Killing Eve' season 4?

The cast of the fourth season has not been officially announced yet. However, based on IMDb information on episode 4.1 and 4.2, protagonists Oh and Comer are coming back for the last season.

In December, the BBC shared first-look stills from the coming series, which also features Fiona Shaw, who plays Carolyn Martens, head of the Russia Section at MI6, and French actress Camille Cottin, who plays The Twelve agent Helene.

Comer has spoken about the fact that the show isn't coming back for a fifth season.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: "I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly. It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time."

But concedes that the timing makes sense, saying, "I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door."

What is 'Killing Eve' season 4 about?

As we haven't had a full trailer, we don't have a lot of insight into the new season's plot points. However, the season four synopsis reads, “Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’ Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”

Will there be a 'Killing Eve' spin-off?

While BBC America and AMC have confirmed that the fourth series will be the last of Killing Eve, they have left the door open for potential spin-offs, or "potential extensions of this compelling universe" as they put it.

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks.

“We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”