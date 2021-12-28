A closer look at the fashion in 'Emily in Paris': from Elie Saab to Valentino

While the plot of the second season of Emily In Paris may be a bit flimsy, the sense of style most definitely is not.

Returning to Netflix last week, the new series following the trials and mishaps of Emily, played by Lily Collins, Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat), has once again dialled up the eccentric fashion.

With looks put together by Marylin Fitoussi, working with the famed stylist Patricia Fields, the talent behind the amazing looks in the Sex and the City series, leading lady Emily and chums sport some seriously eye-catching looks.

Emily wears a mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana, and carries a Christian Louboutin bag. Photo: Netflix

Following on from the legacy of Sex and the City, Fitoussi has dressed the stars in both high-end and high street, resulting in a unique mix that, while fanciful, is closer in attitude to how many actually dress. Clad in the likes of Chopard, Elie Saab, Valentino and even vintage Hermes, Emily's wardrobe is bright, bold and decidedly out-there.

Emily, centre, wears a coat by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. Photo: Netflix

Having faced criticism for the rather cliched portrayal of France in the first season, this has been, if anything, pushed further in the second to round out the characters. Emily is now dressed even more colourfully, using her mismatched looks to convey her enthusiasm for being in the country. Mindy, meanwhile, is confident and very sure of who she is, and Camille is the most Parisian in minimal, masculine-inspired pieces.

Emily wears star-printed silk pajama's by AZ Factory in season two. Photo: Netflix

Giving total freedom to create the characters through fashion, Fitoussi has embraced an eclectic, mismatched approach to dressing Emily, with one scene showing her wearing a spring/summer 2021 Elie Saab green coat, over a high waisted, vintage Thierry Mugler skirt and a striped pink and green top by Versace. Camille, in contrast, is wearing an oversized Balmain jacket and wide-legged black trousers.

Another scene has Emily in a flounced, purple Magali Pascal dress, Miu Miu sunglasses and an orange beaded Carel bag, while Camille dons an oversized Valentino blazer and Roger Vivier loafers. Mindy, meanwhile, sports pink, fringe-edged shirts by MSGM, and carries a Miss Vivier Raffia Strass bag by Roger Vivier.

Elsewhere in the show, Emily sits on a bench wearing a vintage dress and jacket, brought bang up to date with the addition of a yellow Prada bag and fingerless gloves by Seymoure, and finished with a jaunty beret, of course.