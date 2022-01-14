'The Walking Dead' actors to attend Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

The Middle East Film & Comic Con has announced that two more television stars will be heading to the UAE capital for the pop culture event. The Walking Dead alums Jon Bernthal and Michael Rooker will join Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel and voice actor Charles Martinet, who have both already been confirmed as guests, at the festival.

Bernthal is known for being part of the original cast of The Walking Dead, playing Shane Walsh, but also achieved further prominence as Frank Castle/Punisher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role on the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil. His other film roles include Fury, Ford v Ferrari and Baby Driver.

Rooker was also on The Walking Dead, playing Daryl Dixon’s brother Merle. He’s also appeared as Yondu Udonta in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, as well as in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

The popular festival, which welcomes film, comic book and video game fans, will take place over three days from March 4 to 6 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Now in its 10th year, past events have featured meet-and-greets as well as talks and panels with international film and television stars. This is the first time it has come to the UAE capital.

“The event will no doubt provide awesome excitement to the well-established and loyal fan base, and will prove to be a great addition to Abu Dhabi’s ever-expanding line-up of exciting events for 2022," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

"We regard it as a real honour for the emirate to become part of the Comic Con global family, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming Comic Con’s crowd to explore Abu Dhabi for the very first time."

Scroll below to see a gallery of last year's Middle East Film & Comic Con.