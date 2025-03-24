Moqtada Al Sadr has claimed that the 'Quran was altered about 500 years ago'. Reuters
Moqtada Al Sadr has claimed that the 'Quran was altered about 500 years ago'. Reuters

News

MENA

Moqtada Al Sadr sparks controversy over Quran alteration comments

Shiite cleric came to prominence after 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein

The National

March 24, 2025