Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 concerts guide, from Cairokee to Dystinct

Dubai Summer Surprises is expanding its live programme with nearly a dozen concerts in venues ranging from shopping malls to major venues, featuring regional stars and emerging artists.

The line-up takes in Arabic pop, Egyptian rock, Khaleeji music and Indian fusion, as well as live renditions of familiar children’s television themes.

Here's a round-up of the concerts taking place as part of Dubai Summer Surprises.

1. Amanda Maalouf and Saif Al Ali: July 3 at Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai

Amanda Maalouf is a seasoned UAE performer, having appeared at Expo 2020 Dubai and released songs including Let Me Go and Habibi. Emirati singer and oud player Saif Al Ali blends the country’s musical heritage with contemporary Arabic music.

The show starts at 7pm; entry is free.

2. Rahma Riad: July 3 at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai

Rahma Riad rose to prominence on Star Academy and is now a judge on The Voice: Ahla Sawt. Photo: MBC Info

After appearing on Star Academy in 2010, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad built a successful solo career with songs including Waed Menni and Al Kawkab. She also featured on Light the Sky, part of the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack, and later joined the judging panel of The Voice: Ahla Sawt.

The show starts at 9pm; entry is free.

3. Donia and Arqam Al Abri: July 4 at Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai

Emirati-Omani artist Arqam Al Abri headlines the evening with his combination of R&B and neo-soul, shaped by his experiences growing up in the UAE. He will be supported by Palestinian-Canadian singer Donia.

Donia performs from 7pm to 8pm; Arqam Al Abri performs from 9pm to 10pm; entry is free.

4. Nassif Zeytoun: July 4 at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai

Nassif Zeytoun became the first Syrian contestant to win Star Academy when he took the title in 2010. The singer has since developed one of the region’s most consistent Arabic-pop careers, with songs including Bi Rabbek, Mich Aam Tezbat Maii, Majbour and Bel Ahlam.

The show starts at 9pm; entry is free.

5. Cairokee: July 11 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

Cairokee are one of the Arab world’s biggest rock bands, known for socially engaged songs. Photo: Hatem Saleh Info

Egyptian rock band Cairokee opens the fifth season of the Beat the Heat concert series at Dubai World Trade Centre. They are one of the Arab world’s biggest rock bands, known for socially engaged songwriting and tracks such as Kan Lak Ma’aya and Basrah W Atooh.

Show starts at 8.30pm and is sold out.

6. Dystinct and Issam Najjar: July 18 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

Moroccan-Belgian rapper Dystinct will perform at Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: Instagram.com/dystinct1 Info

Moroccan-Belgian singer Dystinct has taken Moroccan Arabic pop to a wider international audience through songs including Ghazali, Tek Tek and Yama.

He will be joined by Jordanian-Palestinian singer Issam Najjar, who became a global viral success with his debut single Hadal Ahbek. He recently released the album Night in Cairo.

The show starts at 8.30pm; tickets from Dh105.

7. Talal Sam and Sultan Al Murshed: July 25 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

Kuwaiti singer-songwriter Talal Sam brings his contemporary Arabic pop catalogue, including Aady, to Beat the Heat.

Saudi singer Sultan Al Murshed joins him with a set featuring romantic Khaleeji music, including Rahat Ayamah.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh105.

8. Indie Soulfest: July 26 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Indian singer Bismil will showcase his contemporary interpretations of qawwali and Sufi standards, including Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande and Kehna Galat Galat.

Joining him are Indian Ocean, regarded as pioneers of Indian fusion rock and best known for Kandisa, Ma Rewa and Bandeh.

The show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh99.

9. Rasha Rizk: August 1 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

Syrian singer Rasha Rizk is the voice behind classic theme songs for the Arabic versions of animated children’s series, including Detective Conan, Digimon, Remi and Gundam Wing.

Her work also extends to jazz, classical music and original recordings, including the album Malak and Mreyte Ya Mreyte from Nadine Labaki’s film Caramel.

Show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets from Dh105.

10. Al Shami and Leen Hayek: August 8 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

Syrian singer Al Shami has become one of the leading names in contemporary Arabic pop through songs including Ya Leil W Yal Ein, Sabran and Doctor. Lebanese singer Leen Hayek won the inaugural season of The Voice Kids: Ahla Sawt in 2016.

The show starts at 8.30pm; ticket prices will be announced.

11. Thaalam Beats: August 15 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Indian singer Usha Uthup has built a five-decade catalogue spanning jazz, pop, disco and Indian film music, with songs including Hari Om Hari, Ramba Ho and Darling.

Abu Dhabi-born singer Benny Dayal will perform tracks including Badtameez Dil, Let’s Nacho and Ude Dil Befikre. Kerala band Thaikkudam Bridge completes the bill with a combination of rock, folk and Indian classical music, known for tracks including Fish Rock and Navarasam.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh75.