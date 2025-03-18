We must find common ground with Iran, says UAE's Gargash

The UAE and other Arab states must seek to emphasise <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/05/02/uae-and-iran-agree-to-bolster-economic-ties-and-trade-co-operation/" target="_blank">common ground</a> with Iran rather than focusing on disagreements, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said on Tuesday. “From a 'glass half full' perspective, we can see that the areas of co-operation are way bigger than the areas of disagreement with Iran,” Dr Gargash told the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. “This is part of our dialogue with Tehran. We understand that are certain issues where we don’t see eye-to-eye but there are many more where we do. Let’s work on these areas.” He noted that Iran’s policy shift towards creating strong regional relations is an encouraging development. “We must respect Iran’s decisions that are sovereign," he said in the Indian capital. "At the same time, we believe that by creating the right environment, that in itself builds more confidence." Dr Gargash visited Iran last week to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/irans-khamenei-says-trumps-invitation-for-nuclear-talks-aimed-at-deceiving-public/" target="_blank">deliver a letter</a> from US President Donald Trump to Iran's clerical establishment. The letter, an attempt to prompt talks over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme, was handed to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The UAE, a key Middle East security <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/14/uae-trump-white-house-meeting/" target="_blank">partner of Washington</a> and host to US troops, also maintains ties with Tehran despite past tension. Dr Gargash noted that the Middle East has gone through “geostrategic earthquakes" in recent years. “Everything we do has to be de-escalatory,” he said. "Everything we have to do is more communication." Deadly wars in 2023/24 between Israel and Iran’s proxies in Gaza and Lebanon have blighted the Middle East and led to direct confrontations between Israel and Iran and tension between Israel and Yemen’s Houthis – with the latter ongoing. The US under Mr Trump has launched a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/17/us-bombs-fall-on-yemen-for-second-night-as-houthis-vow-revenge/" target="_blank">new campaign of intense air strikes</a> targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Attacks at the weekend killed at least 53 people, including children, and injured about 100. In revenge, Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on US naval vessels this week. “We have no appetite to go back to the war in Yemen,” said Dr Gargash. "We have an interest in the Red Sea but we think that there are states that have greater interest in Red Sea access and accessibility." Dr Gargash said the reason for the enthusiasm surrounding the Abraham Accords was that they were initiated during the first Trump administration. He said the agreement was an example of the growing importance of economic and logistical co-operation across regions. “For us, it is extremely important to work on these, what I would call logistical routes, whether these roots are horizontal or whether these roots are vertical, north to south,” he said. Israel and the UAE established diplomatic relations as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/18/congress-moves-to-boost-abraham-accords-military-co-operation-as-israel-gaza-war-strains-ties/" target="_blank">Abraham Accords</a>, which were brokered by the US and signed in September 2020. The historic agreement marked the creation of diplomatic links between Israel and an Arab country for the first time since with Jordan in 1994. The current Trump administration is seeking to expand the Abraham Accords. Mr Trump has reaffirmed this commitment, aiming to include additional Arab and Muslim-majority countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, in the agreements with Israel. This will be at the “front and centre” of US administration’s policy, Mr Gargash said. The UAE similarly recognises the value of strategic autonomy, noted Dr Gargash, and Abu Dhabi has an independent perspective on Middle Eastern developments, he added. “However, strategic autonomy is not without limits; it must be carefully navigated,” he said. The adviser to Sheikh Mohamed noted that the evolving global landscape shows "there are no permanent alliances – aligning too closely with a particular camp can lead to complications when the dynamics shift. This pragmatic approach is essential for a sustainable and effective foreign policy”. Gulf states, including the UAE, have increasingly adopted a neutral stance on various international conflicts, positioning themselves as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/31/month-of-successful-mediation-highlights-gulfs-growing-influence-in-global-diplomacy/" target="_blank">trusted mediators</a>. This approach has enhanced their global standing and allowed them to enable dialogue without direct involvement in disputes.