UAE's economy grew 5.1% in first nine months of 2025 on non-oil sector boost

The UAE's economy grew 5.1 per cent on an annual basis in the first nine months of 2025 to reach Dh1.4 trillion as the country's non-oil sector expanded.

The non-oil sector grew 6.1 per cent during the period to exceed Dh1 trillion, state news agency Wam reported on Friday, citing data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

“These results confirm the strong performance of the non-oil sectors and their pivotal role in achieving the economic targets of the We the UAE 2031 vision, which aims to double the country’s gross domestic product to Dh3 trillion by the next decade,” Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said on Friday.

The financial and insurance sector led the growth at 9 per cent, followed by construction at 8.7 per cent, real estate at 7.9 per cent, and manufacturing at 6.9 per cent, the latest data shows.

In terms of total contribution to non-oil GDP, wholesale and retail remained the largest component at 16.1 per cent. Manufacturing followed at 13.9 per cent, with financial services and construction contributing 13.5 per cent and 11.9 per cent, respectively.

The Arab world's second-largest economy continues to grow amid a push towards diversification and the signing of new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (Cepa).

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade in 2025 surged 26 per cent annually to exceed $1 trillion for the first time, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said in January.

Non-oil exports rose 45 per cent to Dh813 billion during the year.

“These figures were targets we announced three years ago that we would reach by 2031 … 95 per cent of them have been achieved ahead of schedule by five years,” Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

The UAE's economy is projected to have grown by 5 per cent in 2025, the UAE Central Bank said in its outlook in December.

That was driven by a 4.9 per cent growth in the non-oil sector and 5.4 per cent expansion in the hydrocarbon sector because of the “faster-than-expected reversal of oil production cuts following the Opec+ quota increases”, the banking regulator said.

This year, the country's economy is forecast to grow by 5.2 per cent, driven by stronger expansion in the hydrocarbon and non-oil sectors.