UAE’s non-oil foreign trade hits $1 trillion

UAE’s non-oil foreign trade in 2025 surged 26 per cent annually to exceed $1 trillion for the first time, as the Arab world’s second-largest economy continues to grow amid diversification strategies.

Non-oil exports during the year rose 45 per cent to Dh813 billion ($221 billion), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on social media platform X on Saturday.

“These figures were targets we announced three years ago that we would reach by 2031 … 95 per cent of them have been achieved ahead of schedule by five years,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The world's confidence in the UAE has been solidified and the private sector has been strengthened, Sheikh Mohammed added.

The country continues to record strong economic expansion on the back of its diversification drive.

The economy is projected to have grown by 5 per cent in 2025, the UAE Central Bank said in its outlook in December.

That was driven by a 4.9 per cent growth in the non-oil sector and 5.4 per cent expansion in the hydrocarbon sector due to the “faster-than-expected reversal of oil production cuts following the Opec+ quota increases”, the banking regulator said.

This year, the country's economy is projected to accelerate to 5.2 per cent, driven by stronger expansion in the hydrocarbon and non-oil sectors.

The UAE is also focusing on boosting trade through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements. It has signed Cepas with countries including India, Turkey, Indonesia, Israel, Cambodia, Georgia and Costa Rica.