How Iran's Shahed drone threat can be countered

Preventing Shahed drones from penetrating cities requires the of use fighter jets combined with machine guns, military experts have told The National.

Iran has expended more than 1,000 of the weapons so far, but is understood to have a huge stockpile and the ability to build hundreds more every week, making the unmanned combat aerial vehicles a long-term threat.

Analysts are advising defence forces to use Ukraine's tactics of placing heavy machine guns or AAA (Anti-Aircraft Artillery) on rooftops, city outskirts and on pickup trucks while using helicopter gunships as an additional layer of defence.

The UK announced on Sunday that it would bring experts from Ukraine with its own to help Gulf partners shoot down the Iranian drones attacking the region.

They will help to set up the best systems available to destroy the drone threat, thereby preserving the more expensive Thaad (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence) missiles which cost $12 million for every interception and the Patriot missiles, which cost $1 million each.

Although the Shahed-136 drone is relatively slow-moving, with a top speed of 185kph, it does carry a 36kg to 50kg warhead and a 2,500km maximum range. In massed attacks, they can cause considerable damage even if a small percentage of them get through.

The latest figures show that Iran has so far fired 541 drones at the UAE, 283 at Kuwait, nine at Bahrain, 12 at Qatar and dozens at Jordan.

Another two drones were fired towards RAF Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus on Monday but were intercepted, probably by one of the eight RAF Typhoon fighters at the base.

AAA defences

Skyranger 35 is a world-leading air defence system. The mobile, state-of-the-art ground-based AAA gun is made by Rheinmetall in Germany, where the Berlin government has ordered 600 of them.

Its 35mm revolver cannon fires 1,000 rounds a minute with a 4,000 metre range and 360-degree coverage using a powerful AESA radar to target either drones, cruise missiles or aircraft. It can be mounted on either tracked or six-wheeled armoured vehicles.

A Rheinmetall Lynx Skyranger 35 Mobile Air Defence System. Getty Info

Other more readily available systems are the German-made Gepard AAA tank which is mounted with double or quadruple 35mm Oerlikon cannons.

Another option when defending against Shahed drone attacks is to use specialist jamming guns – although these do have a limited range and could cause collateral damage to broader jamming defence with proper electronic warfare systems – that have again been adapted in Ukraine.

Drone fighters

But the key forward defence measure is posting fighter jets such as Rafale, F-16s or the UK’s Typhoons.

With their advanced radar they are able track incoming massed drone attacks and manoeuvre behind to shoot them down with their 27mm Mauser cannon or more expensive air-to-air missiles.

In a last-ditch scenario, they can also use the tactic of flying directly over a drone using their jet wash to knock them down, a tactic used by British pilots to take out helicopters in the 1982 Falklands War.

There will be significant input from Ukraine’s F-16 pilots who have been successfully bringing down Shaheds launched daily at their towns and cities.

F-16 Fighting Falcons over Ukraine. Getty Info

“The Shaheds fly very slowly in straight lines and they don't take evasive action,” said air power expert Tim Ripley. “The trick is finding them and engaging them far enough away from your populated city, so the debris doesn't fall on to it.”

Another vital elements of a protracted campaign are ammunition stockpiles and the need to preserve interceptors for Iran’s hypersonic missiles.

One system developed by the US is the cost-effective 70mm Hydra laser-guided missile. About 40 of them can be fitted on to an F-15 or F-16 fighter. The BAE Systems Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS II) is another option. They cost about $20,000 each and are significantly cheaper than other options.

But key to successful defence is co-ordinating air defences to deconflict with ground positions and avoid friendly fire incidents, like the one already in Kuwait, where three US fighter jets were mistakenly shot down on Monday.

The US 70mm Hydra laser-guided missile. About 40 of them can be fitted on to an F-15 or F-16 fighter. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Info

Cottage industry

One significant challenge facing Gulf states is the number of Shaheds that Iran cannot only launch but readily make in its small cottage factories dotted across the country.

Military expert Francis Tusa estimated that a single engineer, surrounded by all the necessary parts, could in ideal conditions make 12 of the drones in a 10-hour shift.

“The Shahed has the advantage that they are cheap and simple,” he said. “You can probably produce them in a garage so you don't need an expensive factory.

“The motor is simple. The navigation system is likely one small circuit board and the most complex thing is the warhead – and even that's not that complex.”

The other problem is that the Shahed batteries, usually consisting of 10 drones each, can easily be dispersed around Iran and be fired from underground car parks, garages or forest clearings, making their launch sites hard to detect.

Ultimately, what the military call an “integrated air defence” of jets, radars, missiles and machine guns, will afford the best protection against drone swarms, with constant adaptations made to meet changing threats.