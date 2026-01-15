President Sheikh Mohamed receives a written message from Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, delivered by her special envoy. Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court ---
President Sheikh Mohamed receives written message from Japanese President

Message delivered by Shigeru Ishiba, special envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister

January 15, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed has received a written message from Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan.

The message, which emphasised the ties of friendship and co-operation between the two countries, was delivered during a meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi with Shigeru Ishiba, special envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister and chairman of the UAE–Japan Parliamentary Friendship League.

The meeting also addressed bilateral relations and ways to advance them in support of both nations’ shared interests, state news agency Wam reported. Both sides emphasised the importance of "parliamentary diplomacy in promoting co-operation, encouraging dialogue and fostering common values among nations".

Updated: January 15, 2026, 6:33 PM
