President Sheikh Mohamed receives Turkish Foreign Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed developments in the Middle East, with a focus on efforts to uphold the ceasefire in Gaza and address the deepening humanitarian crisis, state news agency Wam reported.

They “reaffirmed the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to advance a just and lasting peace in the region based on the two-state solution”, which they said was the only viable path to achieving lasting stability in the region.

They also shared their commitment to deepening ties within the framework of the trade agreement between the nations.