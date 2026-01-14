President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Serbia

President Sheikh Mohamed met Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, to discuss ways to increase the level of co-operation between the two countries.

The leaders discussed the economic, investment, development, renewable energy and sustainability sectors, along with other vital areas that support growth and prosperity in both nations, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The meeting was held at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi during Mr Vucic's working visit to the UAE, timed to coincide with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Both sides repeated their commitment to advancing relations between the nations and "building lasting economic partnerships that align with development priorities".

Sheikh Mohamed also met Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, to discuss the trade agreement between the countries and ways to enhance co-operation and help support the development goals of both nations.