President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Serbia for working visit

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday arrived in Belgrade for a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

He was received at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The UAE President has been accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

The delegation also includes His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the UAE President, along with several ministers and senior government officials.

The visit underscores the co-operation and growing diplomatic and economic ties between the UAE and Serbia.

The visit is Sheikh Mohamed's third engagement abroad this week, coming after he concluded a visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday followed by a visit to Georgia.

On Friday, he held talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The two leaders reviewed efforts to strengthen ties in key sectors, such as investment, the economy, agriculture, renewable energy and sustainability.

