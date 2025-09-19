President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Friday to begin an official visit.

Sheikh Mohamed was received by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, state news agency Wam reported.

An official welcome ceremony was held at the airport, during which the national anthems of both the UAE and Georgia were played.

The UAE leader's delegation includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

The UAE and Georgia agreed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (Cepa) in 2023, which came into effect the following year.

The deal served to bolster growing ties between the two nations, which have focused on priority sectors such as agriculture, transport, tourism, renewable energy and digital trade.

Georgia is a popular tourism destination for both UAE citizens and residents alike, thanks to its relative proximity, visa-free travel and its rich culture and abundance of snow-capped mountains for skiing enthusiasts.

The trip to Georgia is Sheikh Mohamed's second engagement abroad this week, coming after he concluded a visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

He held talks with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, as the two countries announced a comprehensive strategic partnership aimed at advancing ties.

The leaders witnessed as deals were struck to boost partnerships in key sectors such as transport, energy and tourism, workforce development and ship building, while the UAE-Azerbaijan Business Council was also established.

