President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Azerbaijan's Aliyev on official visit

President Sheikh Mohamed held high-level talks with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday as part of an official visit to the country.

The leaders reviewed efforts to strengthen growing ties between their nations in key areas such as the economy, investment, food security, renewable energy and culture, in discussions held in the Karabakh region.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of his pleasure at his visit to Azerbaijan, which comes after a meeting with Mr Aliyev in Abu Dhabi in July, during which the countries agreed a major trade deal aimed at spurring economic growth.

Sheikh Mohamed described the comprehensive economic partnership (Cepa) as "a significant milestone in UAE-Azerbaijan relations" at the time.

The Azerbaijani leader had held important talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan aimed at advancing peace efforts during that trip to the UAE capital.

Mr Aliyev and Mr Pashinyan went on to sign a peace pact in the presence of US President Donald Trump at the White House in August, following talks aimed at ending ending decades of conflict between the countries in the South Caucasus.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed called for "continued positive progress" in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Sheikh Mohamed had earlier been greeted by Mr Aliyev at Fuzuli International Airport, in the country's Karabakh region.

The two leaders travelled to the city of Shusha for an official reception, held in the courtyard of the administrative building. The national anthems of both countries were played at the ceremony and Sheikh Mohamed reviewed a guard of honour.

Sheikh Mohamed's high-level delegation includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and senior officials.