President Sheikh Mohamed has welcomed a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed has welcomed a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed has welcomed a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed has welcomed a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Azerbaijani leader on Armenia peace deal

Sheikh Mohamed says Emirates remains committed to supporting diplomatic efforts in call with President Ilham Aliyev

The National

August 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, on his country's signing of a historic peace pact with neighbouring Armenia.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of his hope, during a phone call with Mr Aliyev, that the agreement sealed at the White House on Friday would “usher in a new phase of co-operation between the two countries and enhance peace and stability”.

Mr Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shook hands after talks hosted by US President Donald Trump aimed at ending decades of conflict between the countries in the South Caucasus.

The nations signed an agreement that will create a transit corridor, to be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

That route will connect mainland Azerbaijan and its autonomous Nakhchivan region – a demand from Baku that had held up peace talks between the two nations.

Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan are separated by a 32km stretch of Armenian territory.

US President Donald Trump holds the hands of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a trilateral signing event at the White House in Washington. Reuters
US President Donald Trump holds the hands of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a trilateral signing event at the White House in Washington. Reuters

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's commitment to supporting dialogue and diplomacy to foster stability and promote prosperity, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Aliyev expressed his appreciation to the President for the UAE's concerted diplomatic efforts to strengthen peace in the region and internationally.

The two men also discussed joint efforts to reinforce bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of economy and investment.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia previously took part in peace talks in Abu Dhabi in July, helping to set the stage for this weekend's milestone agreement.

Those high-level discussions came after the two nations agreed to a draft peace deal in March.

Both leaders thanked President Sheikh Mohamed for his warm hospitality and for organising the meeting.

Sheikh Mohamed said the decision to hold the talks in the UAE emphasised that the country is trusted as a supporter of peace and diplomatic solutions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Easing long-standing tensions

For more than three decades, Armenia and Azerbaijan have wrestled over the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region with a mainly ethnic Armenian population.

They have fought two wars – in the 1990s and in 2020 – over the region.

More than 6,500 people were killed in six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020. That ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire.

The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

While you're here
The five pillars of Islam
World Mental Health Day
War on waste
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Sarfira

Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal 

Rating: 2/5

MORE FROM COMMENT
Voy!%20Voy!%20Voy!
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Omar%20Hilal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Farrag%2C%20Bayoumi%20Fouad%2C%20Nelly%20Karim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale

Starring: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni

Director: Amith Krishnan

Rating: 3.5/5

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The Perfect Couple

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor

Creator: Jenna Lamia

Rating: 3/5

Titanium Escrow profile

Started: December 2016
Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz
Based: UAE
Sector: Finance / legal
Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue  
Stage: Early stage
Investors: Founder's friends and Family

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg

Rating: 4/5

The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

How to donate

Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200

F1 The Movie

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Rating: 4/5

In numbers: China in Dubai

The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000

Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000

Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000

Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000

Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

If you go:

 

Getting there:

Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000.

 

Getting around:

Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

Recommended
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Updated: August 10, 2025, 4:57 PM`
UAEArmeniaAzerbaijanAbdel Fattah al-Burhan

Most popular today

1

Etihad Rail set to connect Dubai and Abu Dhabi and transform UAE

2

Founding Flavours: Inside Fishmarket, the 37-year-old Abu Dhabi restaurant where Muhammad Ali dined

3

My Dubai Rent: Entrepreneur pays Dh113,000 for one-bedroom apartment in Wasl 51

4

Liverpool 2025/26 salaries: New signings Wirtz and Ekitike among highest paid players

5

Latest: Netanyahu says Gaza takeover plan fastest way to defeat Hamas and end war

6

Manchester United 2025/26 salaries - Bruno Fernandes among top earners at Old Trafford

7

Inside GCHQ: Britain's international eavesdropping nerve centre - where neurodivergence is welcome

8

‘Gym rat in Gaza’: Meet the resilient bodybuilder training through the rubble of war

9

Emirates updates power bank rules, plus what Etihad, Air Arabia and Flydubai allow

10

Dubai Police impound sports cars after ‘reckless’ social media stunt