Trump to host Azerbaijan-Armenia peace summit and sign economic agreements

US President Donald Trump will meet the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington on Friday for a peace summit aimed at ending decades of conflict and reopening key transport routes in the region.

The two countries in the South Caucasus region will sign an agreement that will create a major transit corridor, to be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, the White House said. That route will connect mainland Azerbaijan and its autonomous Nakhchivan region – a demand from Baku that had held up peace talks between the two nations.

“The road map they are agreeing to will build a co-operative future that benefits both countries, their region of the South Caucasus and beyond,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

The transit corridor will “allow unimpeded connectivity between the two countries while respecting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its people”.

Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan are separated by a 32km patch of Armenian territory.

In addition, both Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign deals with the US meant to bolster co-operation in energy, technology and the economy, the White House said.

“These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Thursday. “Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to 'TRUMP.'”

He added that the economic agreements with the US will “fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region”.

Mr Trump will meet the leaders separately, and then all three will participate in a signing ceremony.

The war between Azerbaijan and Armenia was over Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory disputed since the Soviet era. The two nations battled for control of the region through violent clashes that left tens of thousands dead over nearly four decades, while international mediation efforts failed.

It ended in 2023 after Baku reclaimed the territory, long recognised as belonging to Azerbaijan but which was held by Armenia for decades. The two countries have since been working to normalise relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan held peace talks in Abu Dhabi in July, during which both sides agreed to continue bilateral negotiations and “confidence-building measures”. President Sheikh Mohamed said the decision to hold the talks in the UAE emphasised that the country is trusted as a supporter of peace and diplomatic solutions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Mr Trump has positioned himself as a peacemaker and has claimed to have ended five conflicts so far. He has expressed his desire several times to win a Nobel Peace Prize.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan deal comes as a political blow to Russia, as the two countries fall within its sphere of influence and Moscow had attempted for decades to bring the conflict to a close.

It also comes as the US attempts to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Washington and Moscow were aiming to reach a deal to halt the war that would lock in Russia’s occupation of territory seized during its military invasion.

