Getty Images/ Nick Donaldson
Getty Images/ Nick Donaldson
Getty Images/ Nick Donaldson
Getty Images/ Nick Donaldson

Opinion

Comment

Armenia and Azerbaijan have taken a new route in their quest for peace

Benyamin Poghosyan
Lara Setrakian
  • English
  • Arabic

July 18, 2025

Political scientists and wider civil society from Armenia and Azerbaijan don’t often see eye to eye. After decades of war between the two countries their grievances run deep, with each side blaming the other for continued rounds of conflict.

But experts in Yerevan and Baku can now agree on one thing: the meeting held in Abu Dhabi on July 10 between their heads of government was a moment of respite for the South Caucasus. After months without a major meeting between the two sides (the leaders met briefly at the margins of the European Political Community summit in Tirana in May), Abu Dhabi was able to host their most comprehensive gathering in known history, attended by representatives who cover all key aspects of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

Still, expectations should be managed. The two sides may yet be very far from signing a peace agreement, though a draft was announced earlier this year. There are thorny issues, like border demarcation, that remain unresolved. And there are competing visions for how the future of transport links should evolve. Nonetheless, the Abu Dhabi meeting has revived the diplomatic track, giving new hope for peace and stability, while calming fears of an imminent outbreak of war.

The risk of military escalation has come down considerably; as recently as December, foreign diplomats in Yerevan predicted that a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan would likely take place by summer. But Abu Dhabi changed the atmospherics and the overall direction of talks.

The risk of military escalation has come down considerably

At a joint dialogue last weekend, Azerbaijani, Armenian and Turkish think-tank experts discussed the impact of the Abu Dhabi dialogue. “There is comfort with the UAE as a benign, trusted facilitator,” reflected one attendee, Ahmad Alili of the Caucasus Policy Analysis Centre in Baku. “It was quite a good start and creates a new precedent for bilateral talks.”

One notable shift was the idea that the road to peace now could run through the global south, rather than the traditional interlocutors in Russisa and the West. Starting in the 1990s, the peace process had been jointly managed by Washington, Moscow and Paris as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. The arrangement reflected an idealistic notion that gained popularity after the collapse of the USSR that Russia and the West could collaborate to solve problems in the former Soviet republics.

But a new era of intense competition between the US and Russia derailed such thinking. The animosity accompanying the war in Ukraine, in particular, has cast a shadow over the South Caucasus, too. Washington has worked to expand its influence in Armenia and push out Russian influence wherever it could. The US and Russia are hardly able to talk to each other; co-hosting diplomatic initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan appears to be out of the question.

Instead, the two superpowers have launched parallel and often contradictory negotiation tracks, jostling for the opportunity to broker a landmark deal that would invariably be shaped to their liking. For Russia, it would be a deal that gave Moscow privileged influence over new transit routes and border crossings between Armenia and Azerbaijan – if their currently sealed border were to re-open.

The US, in contrast, would want to shape a deal that minimises Russia’s role in the region across multiple spheres. That would include much less reliance in Armenia on the Russian troops patrolling its borders with Iran and Turkey, as well as the Russian military base that has been in the country since the 1940s to maintain peace and stability. Were it to oversee a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which would also likely unfreeze relations between Armenia and Turkey, Washington would shape a new regional order in Russia’s backyard. That setup would seamlessly connect Europe and Turkey, a Nato ally, to Central Asia.

These are the stakes in an Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal, and they illustrate the extent to which the South Caucasus could see a step change in any deal – even one brokered without superpower involvement. Stability begets development, and with a much-needed calm in the South Caucasus the peace dividend would be significant. Over time, trade routes that run from East-to-West and North-to-South could shorten transit times across key geographies. After the recent turbulence and conflict dynamics in Iran, this would provide the region with an undergirding of stability.

The talks in Abu Dhabi were also a remarkable first for direct diplomacy. It was the first major public meeting in which Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan engaged in extended one-on-one talks, without Russians, Americans or any other third-country nationals in the room. This was a key demand for Azerbaijan, which has long wanted to deal with its neighbour on a bilateral basis. This may favour Baku given the imbalance of power between the two states – Baku has far greater military and energy resources to hand – but Armenia still benefits from the process. Yerevan is much better off with direct talks than with a complete break in the peace process, as it staves off the steep cost of armed conflict.

Short-term success in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process may be elusive. One of Azerbaijan’s preconditions for signing a deal has been a change in the text of Armenia’s constitution, eliminating references to the Armenian declaration of independence adopted in 1990. That would require a public referendum that could take place in June 2026, at the earliest, when a government panel is expected to submit a draft for a new constitution.

But there could be flexibility around even this sticking point. Having a revived process is already a major step forward, enabling parties to craft new solutions to their old concerns. During a press conference in Yerevan on Wednesday, Mr Pashinyan mentioned that the preliminary signing of a peace agreement was discussed in Abu Dhabi. This reinforces that the meeting has put the peace process on stronger footing.

Holding talks in the light of Abu Dhabi makes it more likely that Armenia and Azerbaijan will find their way forward, as it highlights the opportunity that lies ahead if they can prioritise the future over the past. Global powers interested in the development of the South Caucasus should continue to deliver a clear message: stability will bring prosperity to Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the time for military escalation is over. Armenia has shown its willingness to make steep concessions for the sake of peace. Azerbaijan should be satisfied by its victories in 2020 and 2023, pivot toward an orientation toward peace and use this unique opportunity to turn the page on the animosity in the South Caucasus.

Lara Setrakian is an award-winning journalist, social entrepreneur and co-founder of the Applied Policy Research Institute (Apri) of Armenia

Benyamin Poghosyan is a senior research fellow at Apri and former director of Armenia’s Ministry of Defence think tank

Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

ESSENTIALS

The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh via Yangon from Dh2,700 return including taxes. Cambodia Bayon Airlines and Cambodia Angkor Air offer return flights from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap from Dh250 return including taxes. The flight takes about 45 minutes.

The hotels

Rooms at the Raffles Le Royal in Phnom Penh cost from $225 (Dh826) per night including taxes. Rooms at the Grand Hotel d'Angkor cost from $261 (Dh960) per night including taxes.

The tours

A cyclo architecture tour of Phnom Penh costs from $20 (Dh75) per person for about three hours, with Khmer Architecture Tours. Tailor-made tours of all of Cambodia, or sites like Angkor alone, can be arranged by About Asia Travel. Emirates Holidays also offers packages. 

On Women's Day
While you're here...
Honeymoonish
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Related
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

THE CLOWN OF GAZA

Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah 

Starring: Alaa Meqdad

Rating: 4/5

On Women's Day
MATCH INFO

Syria v Australia
2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg
Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)
Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)
Watch: beIN Sports HD

* Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

The Buckingham Murders

Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu

Director: Hansal Mehta

Rating: 4 / 5

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
F1 The Movie

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Rating: 4/5

Ain Dubai in numbers

126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure

1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch

16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim.

9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project.

5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place

192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

On Women's Day
You might also like
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
More from this package
UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

On Women's Day
While you're here
Gothia Cup 2025

4,872 matches 

1,942 teams

116 pitches

76 nations

26 UAE teams

15 Lebanese teams

2 Kuwaiti teams

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh117,059

While you're here
While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
The biog

Name: Younis Al Balooshi

Nationality: Emirati

Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn

Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

While you're here
ELIO

Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett

Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Rating: 4/5

On Women's Day

Arabian Gulf League fixtures:

Friday:

  • Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm
  • Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm
  • Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm

Saturday:

  • Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm
  • Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm
  • Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm
The Settlers

Director: Louis Theroux

Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz

Rating: 5/5

MATCH INFO

Hoffenheim v Liverpool
Uefa Champions League play-off, first leg
Location: Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim
Kick-off: Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE)

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest

Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off.

Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning.

Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars.

Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings.

Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day.

Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

More from this story
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
KINGDOM%20OF%20THE%20PLANET%20OF%20THE%20APES
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wes%20Ball%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Owen%20Teague%2C%20Freya%20Allen%2C%20Kevin%20Durand%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: July 18, 2025, 6:00 PM`
ArmeniaAzerbaijan
Read next...
Armenian law enforcement officers guard a road near the entrance to the Lachin corridor, Karabakh's only land link with Armenia, on August 30. AFP

Peace is possible between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Through its new routes, Etihad aims to bring more people directly to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Etihad Airways

Etihad announces seven new routes with focus on Caucasus and Central Asia