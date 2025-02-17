European leaders to thrash out differences over troops in Ukraine at emergency meeting

European leaders were expected to discuss differences over sending troops to Ukraine at an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/16/us-russia-talks-in-saudi-arabia-fuel-diplomatic-tension-as-munich-conference-closes/" target="_blank">emergency meeting</a> on Monday in Paris before US-Russia peace talks begin in Saudi Arabia. Leaders from the UK, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as Nato Secretary General <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/23/nato-chief-mark-rutte-holds-talks-with-donald-trump-in-florida/" target="_blank">Mark Rutte</a>, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are to take part in the meeting. The idea of sending troops to Ukraine created a backlash when it was raised last year by French President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/06/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-macron-in-paris-ahead-of-ai-summit/" target="_blank">Emmanuel Macron</a>, but it appears to have gained traction in the past few days following indications that US President Donald Trump may negotiate a peace deal directly with Russia, while sidelining Europe and Ukraine. While Russia's presence in Ukraine is viewed as an existential threat in Europe, most leaders have said they want to avoid the possibility of a direct confrontation with Moscow. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/15/scholz-angered-by-jd-vances-interference-in-germanys-election/" target="_blank">Germany</a> would consider contributing ground troops in Ukraine but only once the framework for such a force is clarified, a representative for the German Defence Ministry said on Monday. "If the framework is given, Germany will not shy away," the official told a press conference, responding to a question about the possibility of German ground troops in Ukraine. However, it was too soon to talk about Germany's exact contribution, the representative added. A German government official said it expects no solid results from the summit, which will be hosted by France. Speaking on Sunday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/01/03/german-chancellor-olaf-scholz-faces-daunting-challenge-to-buck-the-trend-of-lost-elections/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/01/03/german-chancellor-olaf-scholz-faces-daunting-challenge-to-buck-the-trend-of-lost-elections/">German election frontrunner Friedriech Merz</a> said that it was too early to take a position. "The question of whether security guarantees will be given to Ukraine, and if so, who will undertake them, is a question that arises at the earliest once there is a credible, durable ceasefire," Mr Merz said during a TV debate. Spain on Monday said it was "too soon" to discuss sending its troops to Ukraine as part of any force. "It is too early at the moment to talk about deploying troops in Ukraine. There is no peace at the moment, and the effort has to be to achieve it as soon as possible," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told a joint news conference with his visiting Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira. "When we have peace, we will have to see what conditions that peace requires. And whenever there is talk of any kind of deployment of forces, we have to consider what the mission is, who can make it up, under what flag, with what mandate," Mr Albares added. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who has not been invited to the Paris talks, said he would consider contributing to postwar forces in Ukraine, adding that negotiations would need to progress before any such decision was taken. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/14/trump-and-starmer-to-meet-in-washington-us-president-says/" target="_blank">UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer </a>started the debate on Sunday with an op-ed published in <i>The Telegraph, </i>saying that his country was ready to contribute "by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary". The emergency meeting in Paris will "aim to initiate consultations between European leaders on the situation in Ukraine and security issues in Europe", the French government said in a statement. "Their work may then be extended in other formats, with the aim of bringing together all partners interested in peace and security in Europe," it added. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said at the weekend that it would fall to Europe to guarantee any peace deal in Ukraine, adding he expected the US to "revise their level of commitment to Nato, including in terms of geography". The American policy shift "requires that we truly wake up, and even take a leap forward, to take our place for the security of the European continent", Mr Barrot said. On Monday, US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/17/us-secretary-of-state-marco-rubio-in-saudi-arabia-for-ukraine-war-talks/" target="_blank">Marco Rubio landed in Saudi Arabia</a> for talks with Russian officials as Russian media reported that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, were on their way to Riyadh. Mr Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has said Europe would not be directly involved in talks on Ukraine, although it would still have "input". The meeting comes after Mr Trump last week spoke to Mr Putin by phone and ordered senior officials to begin negotiations on the conflict, which he repeatedly vowed to end during his presidential campaign. The talks will be among the first high-level in-person discussions in years between Russian and US officials and are intended to precede a meeting between the US and Russian presidents. Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/17/ukraines-zelenskyy-begins-official-visit-to-uae/" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> is in the UAE to discuss the release of prisoners of war. He is also scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and Turkey. On Sunday, he called for the creation of a European army, arguing the continent could no longer count on Washington.