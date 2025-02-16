Christoph Heusgen, the outgoing chairman of the Munich Security Conference. Photographer: Alex Kraus / Bloomberg
Christoph Heusgen, the outgoing chairman of the Munich Security Conference. Photographer: Alex Kraus / Bloomberg

News

US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia fuel diplomatic tension as Munich conference closes

Mr Zelenskyy used the security forum to rally support as Ukraine and Europe were excluded from Mr Trump's negotiations

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy
Munich

February 16, 2025