Nato chief Mark Rutte holds talks with Donald Trump in Florida

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nato/" target="_blank">Nato</a> Secretary General Mark Rutte met US president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> in Florida to discuss "global security issues facing the alliance", a spokeswoman said on Saturday. The meeting took place on Friday in Palm Beach, Nato's Farah Dakhlallah said. The former Dutch prime minister had said he wanted to meet Mr Trump two days after he was elected on November 5, to discuss the threat of increasingly warming ties between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/north-korea/" target="_blank">North Korea</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a>. In his first term Mr Trump aggressively pushed for Europe to step up defence spending and questioned the fairness of the transatlantic alliance. His re-election as president has raised fears in Europe that Mr Trump could pull the plug on vital Washington military aid for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>. Nato allies say keeping Kyiv in the fight against Moscow is key to both European and American security. "What we see more and more is that North Korea, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran" target="_blank">Iran</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/colombia/" target="_blank">China</a> and of course Russia are working together, working together against Ukraine," Mr Rutte said recently at a European leaders' meeting in Budapest. "At the same time, Russia has to pay for this, and one of the things they are doing is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/30/fears-of-russia-nuclear-technology-supercharging-north-korea-programme/" target="_blank">delivering technology to North Korea</a>", which he warned was threatening to the "mainland of the US [and] continental Europe". "I look forward to sitting down with Donald Trump to discuss how we can face these threats collectively," said Mr Rutte, who was widely regarded as one of the best European leaders at forging a good working relationship with Mr Trump during his first term as US president between 2017-21. Meanwhile, Nato and Ukraine will hold emergency talks on Tuesday after Russia<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/21/escalation-fears-as-ukraine-says-russia-fires-first-icbm/" target="_blank"> attacked a central city with an experimental, hypersonic ballistic missile</a> that escalated the nearly 33-month-old war. Ukraine’s parliament cancelled a session as security was tightened following the strike on a military station in Dnipro on Thursday. The missile reached a speed of Mach 11 and carried six non-nuclear warheads each releasing six submunitions, according to Ukrainian military officials. Russia's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin" target="_blank">President Vladimir Putin </a>said in a nationally televised speech that the attack with the intermediate-range Oreshnik missile was in retaliation for Kyiv’s use of US and British longer-range missiles capable of striking deeper into Russian territory. Western air defence systems would be powerless to stop the new missile, he said. “No one in the world has such weapons,” he said. “Sooner or later other leading countries will also get them. We are aware that they are under development." Testing the missile will continue, “including in combat, depending on the situation and the character of security threats created for Russia”, Mr Putin said, noting there was “a stockpile” of systems ready for use. Mr Putin said that while it is not an intercontinental missile, it is so powerful that the use of several of them fitted with conventional warheads in one attack could be as devastating as a strike with strategic – or nuclear – weapons. Gen Sergei Karakayev, head of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, said the Oreshnik could reach targets across Europe and be fitted with nuclear or conventional warheads, echoing Mr Putin's claim that even with conventional warheads, “the massive use of the weapon would be comparable in effect to the use of nuclear weapons.”