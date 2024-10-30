Test firing of rockets in North Korea. Experts have said Russian technology could substantially assist the country's nuclear programme. AFP
Fears of Russia nuclear technology 'supercharging' North Korea programme

Moscow weapons technology likely transferred to Pyongyang in exchange for division of troops and weapons, experts state

Thomas Harding
October 30, 2024