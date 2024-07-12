Etihad flies 8.7 million passengers in first half of the year amid soaring travel demand

Business
Aviation
12 July, 2024
Saudi Arabia welcomes record 62 million air travellers in first half of the year
Boeing reportedly warns of further 737 Max delays
Riyadh Air announces partnership with US-based Delta Air Lines
Another Boeing jet loses landing gear wheel on take off
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending
Business Extra: Front Office Sports founder on the business of sport
Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah
Checking In
Travel updates and inspiration from the past week