UAE summer travel rush: Busiest day for flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi revealed

The summer holidays are under way and UAE airports and airlines are gearing up for a peak period of travel.

Dubai International Airport anticipates handling 3.3 million passengers from July 6 to 17, with the weekend of July 12 to 14 expected to be the busiest.

The world's busiest international air hub estimates that about 840,000 passengers will travel through on those three days.

Saturday, July 13 is likely to be the busiest single day for flights, with 286,000 passengers expected to pass through DXB, a spokesperson from Dubai Airports told The National.

On average, the airport predicts handling 274,000 guests per day from July 6 to July 17 as families fly out of the UAE for a summer holidays and tourists arrive in the country.

Dubai Airports is advising travellers to take note of recommended arrival times, which vary according to airline.

Etihad Airways is gearing up for its busiest ever summer travel period. Photo: Abu Dhabi Airport

An airport spokesperson said passengers booked to fly with Emirates should aim to be at DXB three hours ahead of flight times, while those booked on flydubai should aim to be at the airport four hours before departure. All other passengers should arrive at Dubai International Airport no more than three hours before flight departure times.

Emirates Airline says that Saturday, July 6 will be its busiest day and advises passengers to get to the airport early and to clear immigration at least 90 minutes before flights are due to depart.

To boost holiday spirit among its passengers, the airline is offering free treats from Emirates-branded retro ice cream stalls at Terminal 3 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 6pm, until the end of July.

Flydubai is also prepared for a busy period of summer travel. “We are expecting the airport to be busier than usual over the summer holiday period,” a spokesperson from the airline told The National. “Passengers travelling from Dubai International should check in online between 48 hours and 75 minutes before the departure time of their flight.

To help passengers navigate DXB during this peak period of summer travel, Dubai Airports has shared other tips, like using the Dubai Metro, being prepared for security screenings in advance and packing spare batteries and power banks in hand luggage.

In the UAE capital, Etihad Airways is preparing for what the airline expects to be one of its busiest ever summer holiday seasons, with around five million travellers set to fly in and out of its Abu Dhabi hub at Zayed International Airport.

Etihad is expecting its busiest summer season to date. Photo: H Skirka / The National

“Etihad is expecting a high volume of guests departing from Abu Dhabi over the coming two weeks as school holidays commence and local residents go on holiday,” said an Etihad representative. “Both Saturday, July 6 and July 13, will be the busiest days.”

The UAE's national airline is also reminding travellers to arrive at the airport in plenty of time and to consider using alternative check-in services to save time at the airport. These include home check-in services, where passengers can drop bags, select seats and collect boarding passes and luggage tags at home, with fees starting from Dh220 for up to four bags.

Off-site check-in and bag-drop facilities for Etihad flights are also available at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Yas Mall, Mussafah and Al Ain. Travellers using these services between now and August 15 will receive 2,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

Demand in the UAE is expected to remain high for the rest of the summer. Dnata Travel expects a 35 per cent increase in international travel in July and August, when compared to the same period last year.

Thailand, Maldives and Mauritius top list for UAE travellers

Travellers are flocking to Thailand, the Maldives and Mauritius this summer, according to Dnata Travel. Photo: Dnata

International trips account for 90 per cent of summer bookings at the UAE's longest-running travel agency, with staycations across the Emirates accounting for the other 10 per cent. Thailand is the most popular destination, followed closely by the Maldives and Mauritius. Turkey and the UK are also proving popular this year, while Malaysia and Germany are among the fastest-growing holiday locations for dnata customers.

“International travel is in high demand this summer, with destinations including Mauritius, Malaysia, and Germany witnessing some of the strongest growth we’ve seen this year,” said Meerah Ketait, head of retail and leisure UAE at dnata Travel. “Kuala Lumpur is also a popular destination in Asia for a city break. Germany’s vibrant cities are popular this month, as travellers seek to soak up the action of the Uefa European Football Championship, taking place across the country.”