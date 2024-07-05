Spain v Germany: Kroos convinced hosts can go all the way ahead of Euro 2024 quarter-final

Host nation Germany face Spain at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 riding a wave of belief that has been missing for almost a decade.

The eagerly anticipated clash (8pm UAE) pits together arguably the tournament's two most impressive sides, with the Germans shrugging off their recent disappointments to reach the last eight of a major event for the first time since they lost in the semi-finals of Euro 2016. They had been world champions in Brazil two years earlier.

Julian Nagelsmann's side made a flying start to their home tournament with crushing victories over Scotland and Hungary, but were less convincing in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland to close out the group stage, and then had to ride their luck in a 2-0 victory over the unfortunate Denmark in the last 16.

Spain, meanwhile, arrived in Germany as a team considered to have a chance of going all the way, but their vibrant displays have seen them emerge as many people's favourites for the title.

One of Germany's survivors from their 2014 World Cup win is also a man who knows the Spanish side better than most. Toni Kroos, who spent much of his career collecting medals at Real Madrid, will hang up his boots after the Euros and he is convinced his career will not come to an end in Stuttgart.

"I am not at all nostalgic and I don't feel like this will be my last-ever match," said the 34-year-old midfielder, who came out of international retirement after a personal plea from Nagelsmann.

"The goal is to win the tournament. We want to go a lot further and in the dressing room we are very convinced we will achieve that."

A player with an astonishing record of success, six-time Champions League winner Kroos believes the ability to win the big games comes "only through experience".

"You can have a winning mentality or belief, you can live it, but it's hard to convey it in conversations," he said. "You have to go through experiences and that's how your belief grows more and more.

"Against Hungary we had difficult moments, against Switzerland we were behind. Versus Denmark things did not go so smoothly. We now have a different belief. We are now winning games or at least not losing games that we were clearly losing in the past."

The Germans, who have a clean bill of health going into the game, will be boosted by the return of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah from suspension.

Spain have seen key players like Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Fabian Ruiz all miss training at various stages this week but are expected to be at full strength for Friday's clash.

Their coach, Luis de la Fuente, was full of praise for their opponents. "Germany are a fantastic team, they have some of the best players in the world and they are very organised and disciplined," he said.

"But they will come up against a team very similar to themselves: very dedicated, very well organised, hard to beat and hungry for success. I know it's a cliche in football, but it's the little details that will decide the outcome."

Superstars struggling as France face Portugal

France face Portugal in Friday's later game (11pm UAE), a clash between two of the pre-tournament favourites who have so far misfired in Germany.

Portugal haven't scored in their last two matches – a 2-0 loss to Georgia and a 0-0 draw with Slovenia before winning a penalty shoot-out – while no France player has scored from open play at Euro 2024. The French have had two own goals and a penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

Portugal's veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo burst into tears after having a penalty saved in extra time against Slovenia. Appearing in his record sixth European Championship, he is yet to score – if he does, the 39-year-old Al Nassr striker would be the oldest scorer in tournament history.

Mbappe will again be wearing a protective mask after sustaining a broken nose in France's group opener against Austria. Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps said after the last-16 win over Belgium that Mbappe might need to wear the mask for "months."

While Mbappe and France have been insipid going forwards, Deschamps believes their miserly defence is cause for optimism.

"We've got the quality and talent, but there are a lot of teams that have that," he said.

"At the highest level there's a need to be solid and work hard together. Everyone is progressing and there's a common denominator between all these matches: the athletic intensity being at the very highest level."

His opposite number, Roberto Martinez, backed his side to rediscover their touch in front of goal when it matters most.

"We're now focused and ready for France," he said. "They are very strong but might leave space behind the lines. They can cause problems, but hopefully we will create more chances. The tournament now has different details, because you can win on penalties and you can create moments of individual quality."

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is suspended after collecting two yellow cards. The likelihood is that Antoine Griezmann will drop back into central midfield to cover for him, with Ousmane Dembele potentially coming into the forward line.

Portugal have no injury concerns, with all 26 players in the squad training this week.

Mbappe is one of four France players who will miss the semi-finals if they pick up another booking, should the team advance. It is the same with Ronaldo and five other Portugal players.