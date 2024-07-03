Seven places to travel to in August 2024, from India's Valley of Flowers to South Africa

August is one of the hottest months of the year in Northern Hemisphere destinations and with increasing heatwaves in recent years it can be stifling. It can be busy, too, as travellers take their last chance to enjoy a summer trip.

But it is not all bad news. Several destinations around the world come into their own in August, offering unique festivals, outdoor adventures and wildlife events to in-the-know-travellers. Here are seven of the best places to travel to in August.

Cape Whale Coast, South Africa

At the southern tip of Africa is Cape Whale Coast, a place well worth a visit in August when the Southern Hemisphere country's winter weather is almost gone and spring is on the horizon. It is the start of whale watching season in this coastal region of the Western Cape, which stretches from Rooiels to Quoin Point.

Southern right whales can be spotted from the water or on land at many points along the coastline as they make their way to the Atlantic Ocean from the colder Antarctica waters. This region is also a haven for birdlife and low season means it won't be filled with other tourists. Head to Hermanus, which has seaside vibes and outdoor adventures; Arniston is the place to go to drink in stunning natural views.

Cartagena, Colombia

Colour and Caribbean vibes abound in Colombia's Cartagena. Unsplash / Ricardo Gomez Angel

Having shaken off much of its troubled history, Colombia is no longer deserving of its once negative reputation and Emirates recently launched flights to the South American destination from Dubai, via Miami. The country’s coastal Caribbean gem of Cartagena is a fusion of colour, culture and culinary delights with weather averaging around 30°C in August. It can be humid, but this city is less crowded and costs less in August thanks to reduced demand for flights, accommodation and tours.

There's plenty to explore, including a Unesco-listed Old Town that's home to the San Felipe de Barajas Castle and Bolivar Square. A day trip to the nearby Rosario Islands is a good idea for a cooler, breezier escape and time spent exploring great beaches. Tourists flock to Totumo Mud Volcano, the world's smallest volcano, but avoid dunking your head under the warm mud there, it is not how the locals do it.

Edinburgh, Scotland

One of the world’s most beautiful cities, Scotland’s capital comes alive every August when international crowds descend upon its hilly streets for the annual Fringe, the world’s largest performance arts festival that booms with comedy gold. This year more than 1,600 shows are on the programme, with everything from cabaret and comedy to children’s theatre, musical and spoken word performances. While it’s certain to be crowded, it’s well worth spending a few days in the capital to soak up the festive atmosphere. Consider a stay at Virgin Edinburgh, a buzzy spot in the heart of the action or at The Balmoral, a stalwart hotel for a city escape on Princess Street.

Glasgow, Scotland’s biggest city known for its shopping, culture and booming live music scene, is an easy train ride away. To the north, locations like St Andrews and Loch Ness boast uncrowded beaches and glasslike lochs – the perfect antidote to time in the big city.

Montreal, Canada

Montreal comes alive with festivals, events and tourists every summer. Visiting the Quebecois city towards the end of August will mean missing the worst of the crowds while getting all the perks of summer at slightly lower prices.

The beauty of Old Montreal, where pedestrianised streets brim with patios every summer, is worth exploring. And the popular Underground City can be used to escape the sun when exploring downtown.

There are plenty of free activities to check out, from summer markets and pop-up entertainment spaces to the International First Peoples' Festival, where travellers can learn more about Canada's indigenous cultures. Food festival vibes and views of the St Lawrence River can be enjoyed at the Old Port of Montreal and the skies light up every week with themed pyrotechnic displays as part of L'International des Feux Loto-Quebec fireworks competition.

South Greenland

South Greenland offers flower-filled meadows, icecaps and outdoor adventure. Photo: Visit Greenland

Greenland is the world's largest island and one of the least visited destinations on the planet, but it's a great option for August, especially for those seeking cooler climes. South Greenland has rolling hills, mountains and midnight sun, plus an abundance of outdoor activities for adventure seekers.

Flights from Denmark or Iceland arrive in Narsarsuaq. It is worth exploring this town with its towering fir trees and glowing ice caps. Take a boat trip to Itilleq followed by a hike to Igaliku, one of the island's most beautiful villages where colourful houses sit on bright green grass beside a milky-blue fjord.

Days can be also spent hiking, kayaking, climbing and visiting nearby beauty sites, including the Qoorog Ice Fjord, and the Tunulliarfik Fjord waterfalls. And while nights can get cold, daytime temperatures are pleasant, sometimes reaching up to 20°C.

Greenland's history can be explored by visiting the region's ancient ruins, while a few days in Qassiarsuk allows visitors embrace Norse culture blended with that of the town's modern-day sheep farmers.

Tasmania, Australia

A beach in Tasmania, Australia. Unsplash / Ryan Jubber

It is winter down under, but don't let that put you off visiting the Australian island state that is Tasmania. Travellers can expect to enjoy crisp, cool days with average highs of 12°C, and without the crowds seen in summertime.

Several off-season events take place in August, including the delicious Chocolate Winterfest in Latrobe and the week-long science and art extravaganza that is the Beaker Street Festival. Trips to the beach aren't off the menu either, as long as warm clothes and a camp fire are included. The West Coast Wilderness Railway offers a ride through mist-covered rainforests, and adventure also awaits on cruises from Macquarie Harbour – Australia's second-largest natural harbour. The island's long winter nights can be enjoyed stargazing in the Cradle Mountain region where you can look out for the southern lights of the Aurora Australis.

Valley of Flowers, India

In the hills of Chamoli in India's northern state of Uttarakhand is a national park that only opens to travellers for a few months of the year. Encased in snow for most of the year, the Valley of Flowers is accessible from June to September, which also happens to be one of the best times of year to see its flowers in bloom, with the alpine meadows carpeted in shades of pink, lilac, yellow and blue.

This high-altitude Himalayan valley isn't an easy place to get to – travellers need to tackle a multi-day trek from Joshimath and monsoons can easily disrupt travel plans – but a visit here, when the valley is in full bloom in early August, offers a spellbinding showcase of nature as poppies, orchids, marigolds, daises and anemones glow in front of a background of white mountain peaks. Deer, foxes, sheep, brown bears and, occasionally, snow leopards can be spotted in a park that is also alive with wildlife.