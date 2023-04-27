Switzerland tops summer destination wish list for UAE travellers

With summer just around the corner, UAE travellers are thinking about holiday plans and Switzerland is the country most want to visit.

According to the latest data from dnata Travel — a leading travel provider in the UAE — not only is Switzerland the most favoured destination, but Europe as a whole is the most popular region.

The consumer survey found 43 per cent of respondents want to spend their next holiday in Europe. Island destinations in the Indian Ocean — such as the Maldives, Mauritius and the Seychelles — were the second most desired region.

The Maldives is high on people's travel wish lists. Photo: dnata

When it comes to which countries in these regions are the most popular, Switzerland, with its mountain peaks, quaint towns and rolling green pastures, came out on top. It was closely followed by the Maldives — a haven for sun-seekers — and Turkey, which is popular for its cities and Mediterranean coastlines.

Japan, which has recently introduced eVisas for all UAE residents, and European stalwart Italy complete the top five.

All-inclusive holidays are also gaining popularity, with 37 per cent of travellers expressing a desire for an all-inclusive stay as part of an “ideal travel package” this year. And when it comes to the different experiences that holidaymakers would like to have, wellness, nature, cruise and safari trips are trending.

Safari experiences are trending. AP Photo / Jerome Delay

“We conducted our latest survey at a time of high demand, with every expectation that this will continue to grow,” said Meerah Ketait, head of retail and leisure at dnata Travel. "Locations such as Europe are popular for the diverse landscapes on offer, from a modern or historic city break to a beach escape, or an island retreat. Experiences focused on wellness and nature are also trending for travellers in 2023."

The most popular time for summer travel will be in July, says dnata Travel, which is also when most schools in the UAE begin summer break. Other travel peaks are expected in June, August and December.