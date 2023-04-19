All UAE residents can apply for eVisas for travel to Japan

UAE residents planning to travel to Japan no longer need to visit the Japanese embassy to apply for a visa. The Asian destination has introduced eVisas for UAE residents, as well as for Saudi residents and nationals.

Effective immediately, Japan has eased visa regulations for travellers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Tourists keen on exploring Tokyo’s neon streets, Kyoto's temples and shrines, or the snow-covered slopes of Hokkaido can apply online for a short-term tourist visa that allows stays of up to 90 days.

No screenshots or print outs of the visa are required. Instead, travellers will access Japan's eVisa website on arrival in the country to show approved documents to immigration authorities.

The easing of travel rules for visitors from the Gulf region follows visa-free regulations for Emirati travellers that have been in place since November.

Citizens from 68 other nationalities, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and several countries across Europe, are also exempt from applying for a visa to travel to Japan.

Tourists walk under cherry trees in bloom in Kawazu. UAE residents can now travel to Japan on an eVisa. Getty Images

“I am delighted with the commencement of the online applications for short-term stay visas in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as the visa waiver arrangements for short — term stay for Qatari nationals, as it will ease the process to visit Japan for touristic purposes,” said Kobayashi Daisuke, executive director of Japan National Tourism Organisation in Dubai.

Earlier this month, Emirates resumed flights to Tokyo-Haneda airport, the Dubai airline's third destination in the country. The service joins Emirates' daily A380 flights to Tokyo-Narita and daily Boeing 777 fights to Osaka.

Qatari nationals are also able to travel easier to Japan as authorities have added a visa waiver registration for travellers from the Gulf country. Before travelling, Qatari nationals should register their passport details at Japanese embassies or Consulate-Generals and can then travel visa free to Japan for short term visits over a period of three years.

Japan drops lingering Covid-19 restrictions more than three years after the pandemic

Visitors wearing face masks arrive at Narita international airport near Tokyo in June 2022. AP Photo / Shuji Kajiyama

Japan is also set to drop its last remaining Covid-19 regulations for travellers.

From May 8, visitors from overseas will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test when arriving in the country.

Japan introduced some of the toughest travel restrictions after the Covid-19 pandemic as the country effectively sealed off its borders to non-residents. Since the lifting of restrictions, airlines around the world have added more flightsto Japan to satisfy traveller demand.

