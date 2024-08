Etihad Airways carried 8.7 million passengers in the first half of 2024, which accounted for more than 63 per cent of the total 13.7 million passengers using Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport from January to June. Photo: Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways carried 8.7 million passengers in the first half of 2024, which accounted for more than 63 per cent of the total 13.7 million passengers using Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport fr Show more