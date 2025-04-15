Trump tariffs’ impact on airlines similar to hit from 9/11 aftermath, Iata chief says

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/14/poor-countries-should-be-exempt-from-us-reciprocal-tariffs-says-un/" target="_blank">The US tariffs</a>' impact on global airlines is likely to be similar in scope and duration to the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, but carriers will adapt quickly and are "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook for the year, the head of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/12/09/global-airlines-blocked-funds-worth-17bn-threaten-global-connectivity-iata-warns/" target="_blank">International Air Transport Association</a> said. Having learnt lessons from past crises, airlines will respond with speed and flexibility to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/03/25/us-europe-tariffs-boeing-airbus/" target="_blank">tariff disruptions</a> by shifting capacity from markets where demand has decreased into areas that continue to grow, Willie Walsh, director-general of Iata, told <i>The National </i>on Tuesday. "Depending on what the uncertainty eventually is, it's probably somewhere near the impact we witnessed following the tragic events of 9/11, which was significant in terms of transatlantic traffic, but short-lived, and the market recovered within a few months," he said on the sidelines of the annual Iata World Cargo Symposium held this year in Dubai. "I don't see it having the same impact as the global financial crisis and certainly nowhere close to what we witnessed during the pandemic," Mr Walsh said when asked how the aviation industry is faring amid the US push to slap tariffs on its trade partners, which has stoked fears of a global trade war and economic slowdown. In the first and second quarters of this year, most transatlantic markets, with the exception of US-Canada routes, are still growing, with US-Middle East travel demand rising 8 per cent from the same period in 2024. "You won't see airlines panicking because there's no reason to at the moment, because demand remains quite strong and that's true on the passenger side and cargo side," Mr Walsh said. "They will monitor very closely what the trends are going forward." Some airline chiefs, however, have pointed to "softening" transatlantic travel demand in the second half of this year. "We now have to respond to that with price stimulation rather than capacity reduction," he said. This will not have a big impact on airlines' networks and any changes will be minor, he added. Fuel bills make up about 25 per cent of total costs for airlines and are their biggest single cost. They are currently benefiting from lower oil prices, which may help offset the impact of some of the softening travel demand expected in the second half of 2025. Iata had forecast in December that global airlines will end 2024 with a net profit of $31.5 billion, which is estimated to improve to $36.6 billion in 2025, with an oil price assumption of $75 per barrel. Brent was trading at $64.74 per barrel at 5.30pm UAE time on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump's tariffs policy roiled markets, dented oil prices on prospects of slowing crude demand and sent gold prices soaring. Lower oil prices are also paralleled by lower jet fuel prices. "We have a tailwind now in terms of the oil price, it's significantly lower than we had expected. Some airlines are taking the opportunity to lock in that lower oil price, which will have a long-term benefit," Mr Walsh said. "That gives a bit of a boost to airline profitability, which maybe, and it's a big maybe at this stage, could offset some of the softening of demand in the second half of the year." Airlines are reasonably bullish going forward, as they are used to conditions of uncertainty and are better at dealing with it now than 20 years ago, he added. "I remain cautiously optimistic about the overall look for the industry and I'm confident that airlines, having learnt from challenges we've gone through, including during the pandemic, will respond quickly to any change in the external environment," Mr Walsh said.