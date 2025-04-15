Willie Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association. Suhail Rather / The National
Willie Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association. Suhail Rather / The National

Business

Aviation

Trump tariffs’ impact on airlines similar to hit from 9/11 aftermath, Iata chief says

Carriers are nevertheless 'cautiously optimistic' about outlook for 2025 as they will adapt quickly, Willie Walsh says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

April 15, 2025