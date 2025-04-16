One year after Dubai floods: How climate change is reshaping the weather and urban infrastructure

One year ago today, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> was brought to a standstill. Cars floated along submerged roads. Malls and schools closed. Flights were grounded. In just 12 hours, 100mm of rain fell – the amount the city typically receives in an entire year and the heaviest rainfall since records began in 1949. On the first anniversary of the deluge, the question is not whether it will happen again, but when and how often. Dubai Municipality has responded by announcing this week that it has awarded Dh1.4 billion in stormwater drainage contracts. The new contracts fall under the Dh30 billion Tasreef project, Dubai’s largest unified stormwater collection system. The projects will serve key areas across the Emirate: Nad Al Hamar, the area of Dubai International Airport, Al Garhoud, Al Rashidiya, Al Quoz, Zabeel, Al Wasl, Jumeirah and Al Badaa. They aim to enhance the capacity of the drainage system and increase its discharge capacity by 700 per cent over the next 100 years. The scheme was introduced in the months following the storm and is scheduled to be completed by 2033. Such initiatives aim to change the impact of climate change on the region, with more-frequent storms forecast. “The combination of rising global temperatures and regional climatic shifts suggests that the UAE, including Dubai, may experience similar severe rainfall events more frequently in the future,” Dr Adam Fenech, provost at Canadian University Dubai, told <i>The National. </i>“This underscores the importance of urban infrastructure and emergency preparedness in mitigating the impacts of such events.” Climate experts say last year's flooding is a clear sign that weather systems across the Gulf are shifting. According to Dr Fenech, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/11/uae-braces-for-more-frequent-rainfall-as-experts-predict-30-per-cent-rise/" target="_blank">Dubai's average annual rainfall</a> has increased by 40 per cent in recent decades, while the wider GCC region has seen a 20 per cent rise over the past 20 years. “This increase aligns with projections that a warmer atmosphere due to climate change can hold more moisture, leading to more intense rainfall events,” said Dr Fenech, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his work with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He warned that short, intense downpours like those experienced in April 2024 are now more likely, particularly during El Nino years, the name given to when warmer waters in the Pacific shift global rainfall patterns. Scientific analysis suggests that downpours during these years have become 10 to 40 per cent heavier in the region due to climate change. Experts attribute the 2024 flood to a convergence of weather systems. Abdulla Al Mandous, director general of the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology, says last year's storm was triggered by a warm, moisture-laden air mass from the south colliding with a cold upper atmosphere. “The resulting differential temperatures and humidity levels facilitated cloud formation, particularly the development of cumulonimbus clouds, which are capable of producing intense rainfall due to their vertical development and latent heat release,” Dr Al Mandous told <i>The</i> <i>National.</i> But the deeper issue lies in a climate system that is no longer behaving predictably. Dubai's new stormwater drainage project is designed to address that problem by channelling water more efficiently away from urban centres to prevent surface flooding and reduce the risk of economic disruption. But experts say that infrastructure alone will not be enough. Artificial intelligence is being touted as a key part of the city's adaptation strategy. Naji Atallah, Europe, Middle East and Africa head of construction and manufacturing at Autodesk, says AI can simulate flood events, test urban planning scenarios and process huge collections of data to enable faster, more effective decisions. “The value of AI lies in its ability to process vast data sets quickly – from rainfall intensity to land use patterns – helping city planners and engineers develop solutions that are both resilient and resource-efficient,” he said. “As this region continues to urbanise at pace, investing in such smarter infrastructure will be key to mitigating environmental risk while meeting future demand.” “Dubai’s investment in a citywide stormwater network reflects a growing recognition that water resilience is critical to future-proofing our cities,” said Michael Nielsen, regional director at Danish pump manufacturer Grundfos. “As we witness more frequent and intense weather events across the region, it’s no longer enough to rely on conventional infrastructure. Urban water systems must be reimagined to adapt to a more unpredictable climate.” An Abu Dhabi firm has created a forecasting system that could change how authorities and businesses prepare for extreme weather. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/01/28/emirati-antarctica-mission/" target="_blank">National Centre of Meteorology</a> told <i>The National </i>that it forecasts about seven days in advance, but the new system from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/19/uae-elon-musk-trump-sheikh-tahnoon/" target="_blank">G42 </a>with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/09/04/tech-darling-nvidia-leads-stock-market-slide-as-oil-prices-dip/" target="_blank">global chip maker Nvidia</a> is said to increase that capability to 14 days. Antonios Vouloudis, senior director of sustainability and stewardship at NYU Abu Dhabi, told <i>The National </i>that this would provide “ample time for authorities and businesses to implement necessary measures”. Newton Rebello,<b> </b>marketing director at Inception, a G42 subsidiary, explained that the real value, however, is not in the speed of the forecast, but in the quality of the resolution used to make the prediction. “Clearer resolution equals better prediction. This is a massive improvement,” he said. Dr Al Mandous said: “AI-powered weather forecasting has the potential to revolutionise high-quality, high-resolution weather and disaster management solutions, particularly in this accelerating phase of climate change. “By enhancing prediction accuracy and enabling hyper-local, real-time forecasts, this technology empowers better decision-making and strengthens resilience against climate challenge.” Mr Vouloudis added that such technology “can enable cities to make informed decisions for smarter urban planning to manage heavy rain, heatwaves and other climate risks”. Such tools could also be used to warn commuters about flooding on their routes, help parents to plan outdoor activities for their children and enable businesses to minimise disruptions. Beyond the UAE, G42 is also exploring the expansion of its technology in climate-vulnerable regions such as Africa, South Asia and South-east Asia.