Flooding on Al Khail Road, Dubai, on April 16, 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Flooding on Al Khail Road, Dubai, on April 16, 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

One year after Dubai floods: How climate change is reshaping the weather and urban infrastructure

The emirate is preparing for any repeat of the worst storm in 75 years as scientists warn of intensifying extreme weather

Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly

April 16, 2025