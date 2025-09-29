Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Inbound travellers to the UAE are expected to spend $62.2 billion when they visit the country this year. Victor Besa / The National
Inbound travellers to the UAE are expected to spend $62.2 billion when they visit the country this year. Victor Besa / The National
Inbound travellers to the UAE are expected to spend $62.2 billion when they visit the country this year. Victor Besa / The National
Inbound travellers to the UAE are expected to spend $62.2 billion when they visit the country this year. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Aviation

UAE expected to host 27.6 million international visitors this year, WTTC says

Overseas tourists set to spend $62.2bn in the country this year, up from $59.2bn last year

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

September 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE is expected to host 27.6 million international visitors this year, up 4.6 per cent from last year, on the back of travel-friendly policies and infrastructure improvements.

Inbound travellers are expected to spend $62.2 billion when they visit the country this year, up from $59.2 billion that overseas visitors spent last year, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council's latest report on Monday.

“This dominant growth of the country’s travel and tourism sector is a result of its diverse tourism offerings,” the WTTC said, pointing to the country's attractions.

“It also attracts visitors through various international business and leisure events such as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Arabian Travel Market (ATM).”

The UAE has invested heavily in technology to speed up the flow of passengers at its airports, eased its visa policies and is expected to benefit from the unified Gulf tourist visa that allows travellers to visit countries in the six-nation bloc with a single visa.

About 925,000 people will be hired in the UAE's travel and tourism sector this year, up 2.9 per cent from last year, WTTC data shows. The UAE's travel and tourism sector is forecast to contribute 12.9 per cent of its gross domestic product this year, or Dh267.5 billion ($72.8 billion) of its total economy, it said.

Regional conflicts

In the wider region, conflicts in the Middle East are expected to “dampen demand” for travel this year, but the effect will probably remain limited to directly affected areas, the WTTC said.

Despite this, travel and tourism sector's GDP contribution is expected to grow 7.4 per cent this year compared to last year, the global body said.

This growth is driven in part by a robust 10.9 per cent growth for Saudi Arabia’s sector. Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism industry is set to record the strongest growth in the region in the next decade, reaching $203 billion by 2035.

This would mean an annual growth of 5.5 per cent between this year and 2035, twice the projected growth rate for the broader Saudi economy.

Over the same period, the number of jobs supported by the sector is expected to increase by 900,000, bringing the total sector-supported jobs to 3.6 million by 2035.

