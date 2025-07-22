Al Maryah Island waterfront project is latest step in Abu Dhabi's tourism boom

Abu Dhabi has unveiled plans to transform Al Maryah Island waterfront into an all-year-round visitor attraction, in support of the capital's surging tourism sector.

Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project will feature a 30-metre-high luminous sphere, enveloped in flowing water and surrounded by 1,000 AI-powered jets of water soaring 75 metres, set to music by composer Ramin Djawadi.

The dazzling display will be the centrepiece of a project being delivered by Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm.

A ground-breaking ceremony has been held to signal the start of work on the development, which is the latest project launched as part of Abu Dhabi's plans to be a magnet for both domestic and global tourism.

The scheme will also include a sea boardwalk extension, offering access to the water’s edge, a shaded outdoor cooling system to make summer visits more comfortable and a new food and beverage zone.

An opening date has not been disclosed.

"The Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project is a strategic investment in the future of Al Maryah Island,” said Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, chief executive of UAE Investments at Mubadala.

“This project will deliver iconic elements that elevate the quality of life and offer a diverse experience for visitors, while reinforcing the island’s position as a premier lifestyle destination.”

Latest chapter in island's rise

The Galleria Al Maryah Island mall marked its tenth anniversary in 2013. Photo supplied

Mubadala has overseen the rise to prominence of Al Maryah Island since 2007. Previously known as Sowwah Island, it was rebranded in 2012 by the government as part of a drive to cement its status as a leading leisure, retail and entertainment hot spot.

Al Maryah refers to a historical village in Liwa Oasis abundantly inhabited by purebred Arabian oryx.

The sprawling island is already home to two five-star hotels, a major mall, The Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi's financial centre, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and a wide variety of global retail brands and restaurants.

Tourism and property boom

The Al Maryah waterfront project is the latest major development to be announced for Abu Dhabi in recent months.

In May, it was revealed that the first Disney theme park in the Middle East is to open in the UAE capital.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be built on Yas Island by Miral, with Disney leading the creative design and operational oversight.

The park "will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati, an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment that is at the crossroads of the world", Disney chief executive Bob Iger said at the time.

The new park will join other tourist attractions on the island, including Ferrari World, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld.

Sphere, the spectacular Las Vegas entertainment venue, is also coming to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE's version will retain many of the original’s features, including the shape it takes its name from plus its exterior and interior surfaces made of LED screen technology, which will enable striking visual displays.

Abu Dhabi added 37,000 jobs to its tourism sector last year as more visitors flocked to the emirate's hotels, restaurants and attractions amid increased investment in promotional campaigns globally.

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, last month unveiled the master plan for Fahid Island, with a gross development value of more than Dh40 billion ($10.9 billion) amid a boom in the UAE’s property market.

More than 6,000 luxury residences are planned for the 2.7 million square metre island, from apartments and townhouses to ultra-luxury villas.

The project will also feature two hotels, with one of them set to be announced shortly, Jonathan Emery, chief executive of Aldar Development, told The National on the sidelines of the project launch.

