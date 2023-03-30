Aldar and Mubadala to develop commercial properties on Al Maryah Island

Aldar Properties and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company signed an agreement to jointly develop commercial assets on Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island.

The new assets, to be developed through a joint venture, will be located within the capital's international financial centre Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Aldar said in a statement on Thursday.

Aldar will own 60 per cent of the joint venture, with Mubadala holding the remaining 40 per cent stake.

“Through this joint venture with Aldar, we are solidifying our commitment to enhance the business ecosystem and attract prime partners to Al Maryah Island,” Khalifa Al Romaithi, executive director of UAE real estate at Mubadala, said.

Upon completion of the construction of an initial office tower, which is expected by the end of 2026, the property will be managed by Aldar Investment, which currently houses over Dh32 billion of assets under management.

The office tower will have a total net leasable area of 63,000 square metres. It will offer a varied mix of micro-office, multi-tenanted, and single-tenanted floors.

The addition of the new tower will bring Aldar Investment’s total net leasable area of commercial office space to over 400,000 sqm.

