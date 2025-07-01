Emirates launches inaugural flight to China’s tech hub Shenzhen

Emirates launched its inaugural flight to Shenzhen on Tuesday, marking the carrier’s entry into China’s fourth-largest city.

Senior delegation from the Dubai airline, including Orhan Abbas, senior vice president for commercial operations in the Far East, was on board.

Departing Dubai International’s Terminal 3 at 3.35am local time, flight EK328 arrived in Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport at 3.30pm, completing a seven-hour and 55-minute journey across the Arabian Peninsula, the Indian subcontinent, mainland South-East Asia and southern China.

From Wednesday, the route will operate daily, departing Dubai at 10.05am and arriving in Shenzhen at 10pm. The return flight leaves Shenzhen at 11.55pm and lands in Dubai at 3.40am the following day. According to the airline, the schedule supports connections through Dubai to destinations across Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Shenzhen is Emirates’s fourth destination in mainland China, joining Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. It is also the first Chinese destination to be served by the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER. It has a capacity of 332 passengers, along with private suites in first class, lie-flat seats in business, as well as dedicated premium economy and economy cabins.

For Shadi Al Refai, one of the passengers on the inaugural flight, the direct link to Shenzhen is a major time saver. As the founder of Dubai’s Garage Studios, the Jordanian entrepreneur has travelled frequently to Shenzhen over the past three years to source everything from custom-made cables to cameras for his company.

“Before, you had to fly into Hong Kong and then catch a train or boat to Shenzhen, which added at least three to four more hours,” he tells The National. “Now it’s more streamlined and that’s great because it allows me to focus on what I need to do. At the same time, instead of spending that extra time travelling, I can use it to explore the city, which I’ve found to be really friendly and full of things to see.”

Emirates now flies to four destinations in mainland China. Photo: Emirates

Taxiing to the traditional water‑cannon salute, Emirates’s arrival adds to the busy operations at Bao’an International Airport, which handled more than 61.5 million travellers in 2024, according to industry intelligence firm, the Centre for Aviation.

The airport currently has two runways, with a third nearing completion and reportedly expected to open later this year. Terminal 3 has been expanded to accommodate international flights to destinations such as Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. Bao’an International Airport also serves as a key gateway to China’s Greater Bay Area, which includes Hong Kong, Macau and other mainland cities.

The new route adds to Emirates’s passenger and cargo operations from China, with the airline stating its weekly cargo capacity from the mainland now totals 2,000 tonnes.

Positioned as a growing technology hub – home to Huaqiangbei, one of the largest electronics markets in the world – and located within China’s Special Economic Zone, Shenzhen is expected to generate new cargo demand, particularly for the specialised handling and export of electronics and tech products.

“Our expansion into Shenzhen opens new doors for business and economic exchange between this technological powerhouse and global markets,” said Kazim Adnan, Emirates Airlines deputy president and chief commercial officer, as part of the March announcement of the route.

“As we prepare to launch operations, we extend our gratitude to the Chinese authorities and airport partners for their ongoing support, and we are committed to ensuring this route’s success while fostering cultural bonds and unlocking future economic potential.”

Shenzhen follows the resumption of Emirates's daily flights to Phnom Penh via Singapore in May. This month, a direct service also launched from Dubai to Bogota, while five additional weekly flights to Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires are scheduled to begin in December.

