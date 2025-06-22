The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok lives up to its luxury label, as one the city’s newest high-end hotels

Bangkok’s once chaotic charm is being slowly reshaped by soaring towers and curated greenery, injecting the city with a sleek, revitalised energy. While the capital has long been a favourite among tourists, it has undergone some modern upgrades to keep pace with growing demand.

Among the latest additions is the Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, set within One Bangkok, a mixed-use development of luxury hotels, upscale residences, office towers and high-end retail spaces.

The Ritz-Carlton opened here last December with 206 rooms spread over 25 floors of a 50-storey building. It features an outdoor pool, a spa, a 24-hour gym, and a club lounge with stunning views of the surrounding modernised cityscape.

The National checked in for a two-night stay to discover what one of the newest five-star properties in the Thai capital has to offer.

The welcome

A direct overnight flight from Dubai to Bangkok with Emirates has me landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport around noon. It takes 45 minutes with traffic to reach the soaring skyscraper that houses The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.

As the car pulls up, staff in crisp uniforms greet me warmly. But the moment the doors open, I’m hit with a wave of heat and humidity that might even rival Abu Dhabi’s sunniest days. Thankfully, I’m quickly ushered into a soaring, air-conditioned lobby, where polished black-and-white marble floors gleam beneath cascading chandeliers.

Monochrome chic is the theme at the arrival hall. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

At first glance, it feels like I’ve arrived at the hotel’s main lobby – but it’s actually the building’s shared entrance, leading to a slightly confusing start. Soon enough, though, my group and I are guided to a set of lifts that whisk us up to the Ritz-Carlton’s own reception area.

The neighbourhood

The property is located at One Bangkok, a modern, polished and still growing high-profile district. As part of an ambitious mixed-use development, it blends sleek office towers, luxury residences, upscale retail, and landscaped public spaces all within walking distance of Lumphini Park.

View of the Thai capital from the five-star hotel. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

The vibe is distinctly cosmopolitan, offering a balance between city energy and green escape. While parts of the project are already open, including some retail outlets and hotel components, other areas remain under construction, so it can feel quiet or unfinished in places.

Thanks to its location near Lumphini MRT station and its walkable design, One Bangkok is well connected to nearby neighbourhoods such as Silom and Sathorn, where the city's dining and street culture come alive. The area is refined with a clean, upscale atmosphere that stands in contrast to the more chaotic charm of older districts.

The room

I’m checked into a 50-square-metre Deluxe King room on the 18th floor. The space exudes modern elegance, featuring warm wood, soft lighting, and a palette of creamy neutrals that come together to radiate a sense of calmness.

The well-sized room has a calming neutral palette. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

What first catches my eye, though, is the view: floor-to-ceiling windows look out over Lumphini Park, its lush greenery offering a peaceful counterpoint to the city’s dense sprawl – more reminiscent of New York City than Bangkok.

One of the room’s standout features is the semi-open layout: a sliding partition reveals the marble-clad bathroom, creating a seamless flow between the sleeping area and the bathing space.

A touchscreen panel controls the lighting and other features. Amenities include a coffee and tea maker, minibar and complimentary bottled water. The bathroom is another highlight, complete with a separate bathtub and rain shower, double vanities, and a fully functional Japanese toilet. The final luxurious touch: a Dyson hair dryer.

The service

Thai hospitality is top-notch. The staff are knowledgeable about things to do and see around the hotel. They’re keen to offer tips to help guests experience the best of Bangkok.

One especially kind gesture came just before my spa appointment. After a runny nose during the flight, I was still feeling congested, and a spa hostess noticed. Without hesitation, she brought over a small inhaler tube and insisted I keep it. It was a small act, but one that captured the care and attentiveness that the hotel staff provided throughout my stay.

The scene

Whether looking for a refined tasting menu or something more casual, there are a few options on-site. Duet by David Toutain blends French techniques with natural ingredients. Lily’s offers reimagined classics from open kitchens in a cosy, Thai-inspired setting. For something more relaxed, there’s Caleo for drinks and afternoon tea with city views, and the Pool Bar for light bites.

The property has an infinity pool that overlooks the city. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

There are two outdoor swimming areas: a main infinity pool and a smaller one for children, both set on an open-air terrace overlooking the city and Lumphini Park. The gym is open 24 hours and is fitted with Technogym equipment, along with steam and sauna rooms.

For those who want to relax and feel rejuvenated, there’s the Ritz-Carlton Spa, where I get an enjoyable 60-minute massage that helps me unwind. It should be noted that appointments are required.

The food

Breakfast is at Lily’s, the all-day restaurant on level seven. It is a semi-buffet set-up with a mix of cereals, fruits and cold cuts alongside Thai-influenced pastries such as a Thai tea lunar croissant and Chanthaburi chocolate pain suisse. There’s also a congee and tom yum noodle station, plus an a la carte menu with standouts such as river prawn pad Thai, a fluffy golden crisp bean curd and Thai tea waffles. An impressive wall of fresh, cold-pressed juices is also on offer.

Meanwhile, dinner is an eight-course menu (Dh326 per person) at Duet by David Toutain, which serves modern French cuisine in an elegant glasshouse setting also on level seven, styled in calming sage tones and botanical prints.

Duet by David Toutain is set inside a greenhouse. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

The restaurant is led by Michelin-lauded chef David Toutain and Valentin Fouache, who bring experience from top kitchens in France and Thailand. The menu draws on Toutain’s Normandy roots, which include experimenting with fresh ingredients.

Before each course, I was handed a storytelling card that breaks down the star ingredient, such as the protein stats for miso or a reminder that black mole is dubbed the “king of sauces” in Oaxacan cuisine.

Highs and lows

The hotel feels every bit as spectacular as you'd expect from a Ritz-Carlton property. From fully operational Kohler Japanese-style toilets to the Dyson hair dryer, excellent restaurant options and a decadent spa, no detail of luxury seems overlooked.

That said, as the property is relatively new, a few teething issues remain. The most noticeable for me were the lifts. Guests need to tap their key cards before selecting a floor, but the system was inconsistent – sometimes the card wouldn’t register, and other times it would automatically select a floor before I had a chance to do anything.

Insider tip

The windows in the lobby offer a spectacular backdrop at sunset. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

Be sure to visit the lobby during sunset for a marvellous photo opportunity, especially against one of the floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the park.

The bottom line

Pricing is dependent on the season and days of the week, with deluxe rooms starting at about $450 (Dh1,650) per night. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future

