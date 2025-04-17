Emirates Skycargo will double its fleet to 21 freighters by 2026. Photo: WAM
Emirates to expand in markets from China to US for new courier express service

Australia deliveries will start end of April, says head of products and innovation Dennis Lister

Deena Kamel
April 17, 2025