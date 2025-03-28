Emirates flight EK957 to Beirut will take off from Dubai International at 7.30am local time. Photo: Emirates
Emirates to resume second daily flight to Beirut from April 1

Addition will boost weekly passenger capacity by more than 5,000 seats both ways, says Dubai airline

David Tusing

March 28, 2025