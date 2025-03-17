A Red Cross rescuer walks towards a burning car that was hit by an Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese village of Burj Al Muluk on March 15. AFP
A Red Cross rescuer walks towards a burning car that was hit by an Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese village of Burj Al Muluk on March 15. AFP

News

MENA

Israeli strikes in Lebanon could cause 'serious ripple effects', warns UN official

Beirut has been seeking international support to boost funding for its military as it gradually posts troops along its porous borders

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
New York

March 17, 2025